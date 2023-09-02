Yesterday the transfer market closed and many were the teams that waited until the last moment to finish outlining the latest additions to their squads. It should be noted that the transfer market has not yet closed in certain places, but in the main European leagues the transfer period has already been closed.
On the occasion of the closing of the transfer market yesterday, today we will bring you those who have been the best signings in the famous “deadline”:
It has been one of the novels of the transfer market, the player himself asked to leave Eintracht Frankfurt, and yesterday his signing for Paris Saint Germain was made official in exchange for 75 million euros plus another 15 in variables. In this way Kolo Muani is linked to PSG until 2028.
Another of the novels on the market has been Joao Félix, who said in an interview that his dream was to play for FC Barcelona, finally the Portuguese player will be able to fulfill his dream of wearing the Blaugrana jersey after yesterday it became official his signing for the culé team
More news about the transfer market
It was not the only movement of FC Barcelona yesterday, another Joao was signed by the Catalans, this time Joao Cancelo, who arrives to strengthen the position of the right-back that Xavi Hernández was asking for so much. Both players have already been presented with the Blaugrana club shirt.
“It is a great honor to become a Manchester United player. I’ve had to be patient right now, but I’m someone who always listens to my heart and now I’m representing the club of my dreams.” These have been the Moroccan’s first words as a new Old Trafford player
Liverpool needed to reinforce the position of the midfielder and when it seemed that no one was going to reach such a demarcation, the signing of the former Bayern Munich player for the Anfield team was made official.
One of the most surprising movements on the market was the departure of Ansu Fati towards the Premier League. The young promise culé will play this season on loan at Brighton
CONTINUE READING: The 15 best forwards in the world today, ranked
#movements #day #transfer #market
Leave a Reply