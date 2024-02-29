In a exclusive offer, Soriana presents the Motorola G41a high-end smartphone at a reduced price of $3,990 MXN, available for use with any operator, whether Telcel, Movistar, AT&T, or others. So if you are looking to renew your equipment and still don't know which mobile operator to choose, this smartphone can convince you thanks to its quality-price ratio.

The Motorola G41 offers a unique combination of technical specifications and benefits, making it an attractive option for users looking quality and performance at an affordable price. It is available for a special price of $3,990 MXN, with an additional discount of $1,709 when purchasing at Soriana online.

Equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery, the Motorola G41 offers up to 36 hours of durationallowing users to enjoy games, work and entertainment without the constant worry of recharging the device.

The MediaTek Helio G85 processor, with HyperEngine technology, ensures fast performance. With 4GB of RAM, users can switch between apps seamlessly, whether it's watching movies, chatting, or taking photos.

The Motorola G41's multi-camera system includes a 48 MP main camera with optical image stabilization (OIS), allowing you to capture sharp and detailed images, both day and night, as well as ultra-wide angle or close-up photos.

The 6.4-inch Max Vision OLED display It delivers exceptional colors and contrasts, enhancing the visual experience when watching movies, playing games, and viewing photos.

Motorola G41 technical specifications

Brand: Motorola

Model: G41

Color: Black

Operating System: Android 11

RAM memory: 4 GB

Processor: MediaTek

Battery Life: 36 hours

Storage Capacity: 128 GB

Video Recording: Yes

Number of Cameras: 3

With a combination of powerful specifications and an attractive price, the Motorola G41 is positioned as an outstanding option in the mid-high range smartphone market, offering users a complete and satisfying experience. If you decide to buy it, at Soriana online you will find one of the best offers on the market.