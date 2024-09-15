HR expert Sanina named October the most profitable month for a vacation in autumn

Yulia Sanina, Director of HR and Organizational Development at the Rabota.ru service, told us when it is best to take a vacation in the fall. She spoke about this in a conversation with RIA Novosti.

Sanina called October the most advantageous month for a vacation in the fall. According to her, this period has the fewest days off and the most working days.

Related materials:

“The main rule to follow when planning a vacation is to choose a month for your vacation that has fewer days off and holidays and, accordingly, one working day is more expensive… In the fall of 2024, there will be the fewest days off and the most working days in October: 23 working days,” the HR expert explained.

The specialist added that this rule only applies to employees working on a 5/2 schedule. In other work formats, other methods of vacation planning are relevant.

Earlier, Russians noted the effects of a warm autumn. It helps maintain productivity, noted in a survey by HR Lab. — HR Innovation Laboratory and the Health Academy platform.