The best moments that do not go on television from the parties after the Oscar gala

Seeing the Oscars gala is to look through a small window to a world of cinema, luxury and privileges that, for the vast majority of us, is unknown. Hollywood opens its doors and is exposed to the gaze of millions of people around the world who contemplate, with more or less fervor, the designer’s suits of the winners of an award or the speeches of their favorite stars on the stage of the Dolby Theater. If you miss it, no problem; Everything is calculated, everything is designed so that the next day you can see from your mobile a hint of the largest evening in the film industry. But it is after the curtain, hidden from our eyes, where the best parties occur.

There are many actors, actresses, directors and composers who apply their presence in one of those great verbenas weeks before attending the gala. This year three have been held: the one organized by Vanity Fair, to which the majority of known faces have come, such as the award -winning Zoe Saldaña, Demi Moore or Timothée Chalamet; that of singer Elton John with his beneficial foundation against AIDS; and the exclusive Gold Party of Beyoncé.

The celebrities relax and magic happens. Or, at least, funny moments happen that some touch of tabloids records and sneaks into social networks. Thus they reach our hands in the morning.

The singer Chappell Roan, who caresses pop stardom and has reached an international peak peak this 2024, took the stage of the gala against HIV to sing Pink Pony Club. The Song talks about finding a home in the show scene Dragfar from home. Roan kept a surprise. He went up with her to Elton John, put a pink glitter hat, and forced him to dance and then encourage the party what is already considered a gay anthem among the Z. John generation, which last year could not go to his own evening due to health problems, gave everything with his 77 years.

In another place, another party, some of the main winners of the night danced with dedication to celebrate. Among them, Mark Eydelshteyn, Russian actor who makes the young Ivan ‘Vanya’ Zakharov in the movie Anorafilm that the Oscar has taken for the best film of the year. “Eydelshteyn enjoying the best moment of his life in the Afterstry Anora, ”has shared an X user on the social network. In him, the actor enjoys what is probably one of his first nights in the glamor of the private parties of Hollywood.