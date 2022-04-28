Going to have fun at El Hormiguero is only available to those celebrities who stand out in some field. The last guest on the Antena 3 program has left the Region of Murcia and has been reaping triumphs for some time and sowing the promise of still having a lot to say in the world of sport. A few days after winning the Conde Godó trophy and shortly before the Mutua Madrid Open, Carlos Alcaraz stomped on El Hormiguero, confessed his professional and personal secrets and left, promising Pablo Motos to return to the program at least once a year. anus.

«The one that you have bundled in a year!», Pablo highlighted, as soon as he entered the set. Because the 18-year-old tennis player has shot up to 9th place in the ATP in record time. However, although he acknowledges that they are already getting to know him and even stop him on the street, he still does not consider himself famous, but rather takes it naturally: “In any case, I love it, it’s a pleasure.”

The truth is that his friends also seem delighted, as they scoff from time to time and even “there have been cases in which they take advantage of my name to flirt,” he confessed with a laugh. With them he has also enjoyed his adolescence, because he assures that he has not lost anything and when he travels to El Palmar, his native district, he forgets everything and goes out partying. When he does, he’s the type to drink gin with lemon. Champion drink?

Pablo Motos also wanted to know what Alcaraz is hiding on the track. He discovered that his mantra is: “Charlie (as he calls himself), do magic.” “Before I go out on the track I always think about being brave and aggressive, going for it,” he explained. It is very likely that he will follow the attitude of Rafa Nadal, with whom he is related due to his similar achievements: “He is number 1. If they compare me with him, it means that I am doing things well,” he said proudly.

And without a doubt this is demonstrated by his award-winning career in tennis. Part of his achievements is due to the drop shot, his star shot. Among his triumphs is becoming the first Spaniard to win the Miami Master, which also left him a prize of more than one million euros. Pablo Motos wanted to know how he managed the money with his parents: «If it’s something expensive, I ask your permission. I’m still fighting for a good car! », He highlighted.

The Count of Godó has been the last prize he has won, after a marathon day, with a semifinal in the morning and a final in the afternoon, which did not stop even the fall down the stairs that he had as soon as the day began. In the two hours break between games, he only had time to eat, ride a bike to loosen muscle and take a nap, because Alcaraz falls asleep anywhere: «If there is no room, I put a couple of towels on the floor and I don’t I have a problem”.

With a professional tennis player father, the sport comes from his cradle, although between them the family has always been separated from the professional. His coach, Juan Carlos Ferrero, signed him when he was 15 years old, when he was “quite stubborn and a little out of control,” and saw his potential: “He smells blood on the track like a shark,” he says. Since then he has grown a lot and has gotten in shape, getting to star in the youngest cover of Men’s Health magazine. His achievements are due to his talent, his four hours a day of training and, perhaps, also to his superstitions: «I always try to use the same shower in a lathe, leave the bag in the same place and start and finish it with the same clothing”.

Whatever he does, it seems to work for him, because the Murcian is achieving everything he sets out to do. As if his triumphs were few, a couple of months ago he managed to get his driver’s license: “My real goal for 2022,” the promising tennis player joked. His first visit to El Hormiguero ended with a fun game of Trancas y Barrancas that, of course, he won. Pablo Motos has also fallen for the Murcian and is already looking forward to him becoming a ‘Platinum’ guest.