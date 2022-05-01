Real Madrid was proclaimed champion of La Liga against Español, beating the parakeet team 4-0. After the game and the celebration at the Santiago Bernabéu they went to Cibeles. Here are the best moments of the celebration:
The Brazilians were the life of the party. Militao, Vini Jr and Rodrygo made people talk.
In addition Alaba had to go out to give his recital with the chair, although with the Bernabéu half empty due to the trip to Cibeles.
Another of the great moments was that of Fede Valverde with Mina Bonino, both crying after the title won. Pure Madridism.
Another of the great stars of the celebration was Ancelotti. This League is his, despite the fact that he gave up winning the Cup due to the low turnover.
First there was the blanket, and then came the dance with Vini Jr. The coach was one more in the euphoria of the celebration.
To close we leave you one of the best moments. Ancelotti and Hazard hugged each other in full celebration. Quite a pity that it could not be the year of Eden once again.
It was a real show, but the fans also remembered the game on Wednesday. Real Madrid has an authentic final on May 4 against Guardiola’s City. Songs were heard: ”yes you can!”
#moments #Real #Madrid #celebration
Leave a Reply