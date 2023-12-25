2023 is ending, and it is time to review the best moments of Real Madrid this year. In 2023 the white team has won two titles, although one of them really belongs to the 2021/22 season, the fans have experienced historic nights and have seen the leap to the elite of both players who have already been at the club for some time and new signings. These are the best moments of Real Madrid in 2023:
Real Madrid began the 2022/23 season as the European champion and once again had the opportunity to play in the Club World Cup. Ancelotti's men played the first round against the Egyptian Al Ahly, and a 1-4 victory put them in the final, where they faced Al-Hilal. The Saudis made things difficult for Real Madrid, who ended up winning the match 5-3 with doubles from Vinicius and Fede Valverde and a goal from Karim Benzema.
The Club World Cup was played in February due to the World Cup in Qatar.
Real Madrid's only title in the 2022/23 season, since the Club World Cup counts for the previous season. Osasuna reached the Copa del Rey final with one of its best chances of lifting a trophy in many years, but Rodrygo took it upon himself to bring the title to the capital. A double from the Brazilian was enough to counteract Lucas Torró's great goal.
The elimination phase of the 2022/23 Champions League began, and Real Madrid experienced firsthand how dangerous Liverpool's attack can be. In less than a quarter of an hour, Darwin Núñez and Mohamed Salah made it 2-0 in favor of the locals, and the tie became uphill for Real Madrid. Luckily, Vinicius reappeared as he did all year, and before the break he had already tied the score. From here on the whites were a storm, and a double from Karim Benzema added to Militao's goal as soon as the second half began sealed a 2-5 that was impossible for Klopp's team to overcome.
More news about Real Madrid
FC Barcelona did not make things easy for Real Madrid this year, but in the Copa del Rey semi-finals the whites got a result for the ages. After losing the first leg 0-1 with a goal from Franck Kessié at the Bernabéu, it seemed that Xavi's team would advance to the final, but the return leg was different from what was expected. The whites came out in a rush and silenced the Camp Nou with a 0-4 in which Karim Benzema was the main protagonist. A hat-trick and an assist from the Frenchman gave Real Madrid a place in the final.
Vinicius Junior had his best season in his young career this past season, and although he did not win the Ballon d'Or, it did earn him sixth place. He scored 23 goals and distributed 21 assists, putting Real Madrid's attack on his back and showing that he does have what it takes to be one of the stars of world football in the near future.
Real Madrid's transfer market has been less than expected, but the only expensive signing that has been made has been an absolute success. Although for many 100 million could be a lot for Jude Bellingham, in a matter of three months the Englishman has shown that he has been the bargain of the summer. Bellingham has become one of the fundamental pillars of the Real Madrid project in record time, and this year he has already won the Kopa Trophy and the Golden Boy.
It is not yet known how Real Madrid's 2023/24 season will end, but so far they have proven to be one of the fittest teams in Europe. The whites have lost one game in the more than four months that we have been in the competition and have drawn another three, but the rest have been victories. Furthermore, they have achieved full victories in the group stage of the Champions League, and in the League only Girona, which has only lost against Real Madrid, keeps up with a team although at the moment Míchel's team are the leaders.
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st Century, ranked
#moments #Real #Madrid #titles #signings #goals
Leave a Reply