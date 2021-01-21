Attention, this article contains SPOILERS of the Mass Effect saga.
Thirteen. Those are the years that have passed since the first installment of the Mass Effect saga see the light on Xbox 360 and PC. Although BioWare was one of the most reputable studios when it comes to role-playing, no one could have expected what was about to happen. The Canadian company had just given life to one of the most important sagas of the last decade, perhaps even in the entire history of video games. Shepard’s space epic had begun, and players weren’t even able to get a glimpse of everything that was to come: from its epic and unforgettable characters to its controversial ending and its fall from grace. Today, however, we are here to discuss more joyous matters. And it is that today we want to remember the Mass Effect highlights that we are looking forward to reviving in its remastering, called Mass Effect: Legendary Edition.
On November 11, on the occasion of N11 Day in which BioWare Year after year celebrated alongside Mass Effect fans, what was an open secret was definitively announced: a remastering of the original trilogy was on the way. Although there have been rumors, we do not have a final release date yet, but that is not reason enough not to be able to remember those. moments that every fan has forever held in their memory. Then we leave you with some of the ones that most marked us, but we invite you to let us know your own through the comment box.
Suicide mission
When a Mass Effect fan thinks of the BioWare saga, their first thought is most likely to remember the Mass Effect 2 suicide mission. It is not for less. This is the most epic sequence of what many consider the best game in the franchise. A couple of hours of pure adrenaline, nerves and excitement, watching how Shepard and his entire crew sneak into the Reapers facility to prove they are not invincible and achieve the first victory of the races of the Milky Way. A legendary display of action, decisions, epic music and revelations.
Mass Effect is back: theories about what’s new from BioWare
Love is in the air
One of the reasons Mass Effect was so overwhelmingly successful was the possibility of having romances with other characters. Cultivate relationships with Liara, Garrus, Tali and many other “romanceable” characters is one of the emotional keys to the BioWare franchise. In that sense, the relationship that we would have chosen culminated, in the best of cases, before the final battle on Earth, in Mass Effect 3. In our case, the choice was always Liara T’Soni. The moment of connection with the asari is one of those things that can never be forgotten, but the same happens with the beloved Garrus (that “there’s no Shepard without Vakarian” is already the history of the video game) or with many other memorable characters.
Mordin’s redemption
The nervous salarian Mordin Solus He is one of the most endearing characters in Mass Effect, even though his past is stained with blood. The scientist was one of those responsible for applying genophagy to the krogan, for which this race saw the possibility of procreating almost impossible and condemned it to extinction. In Mass Effect 3, however, Mordin solved the problem that he himself had generated. To make it possible, he had to return to Tuchanka (home planet of the krogan) and use the cure against genophagy. In the process, yes, he had to sacrifice his life. A huge price that brought tears to our eyes.
The normandy
This is not a specific moment of any of the games. It’s something that happens continuously throughout the entire trilogy. And it is that the most pleasant thing about Mass Effect is in taking control of Shepard and walk around our ship, the Normandy, chatting with the crew, exploring the rooms and why not say it, enjoy the theme ‘Uncharted Worlds’ while we look at the map of the galaxy. Great moments of leave happen in Normandy, but moments of calm and tranquility are some of the most exciting.
Illusory Man
Few times in the history of videogames have we had the opportunity to enjoy such a memorable character as Illusory Man. Shrouded in mystery and incognito, the Cerberus leader brought Shepard back to life in Mass Effect 2, but his intentions always seemed dark and gloomy. Each of his appearances in Mass Effect 2 and 3 is a breath of excitement and intrigue. The performance of Martin Sheen to give life is one of the key elements for the triumph of this character, also accompanied by majestic music.
The big decision
Decisions are a fundamental part of Mass Effect. What we choose has an immense influence on how the following events unfold not only in the game at hand, but also in its next installments. In that regard, perhaps the most difficult decision to make takes place in the first Mass Effect, when BioWare puts us in the position of choosing between saving the life of Ashley Williams or Kaidan Alenko. If sacrificing a character is always a tough and complex decision, in this case it is even more so, since our choice will mark which of the two does not appear again in the entire series.
The proteans
In Mass Effect, races from across the galaxy join forces to defeat a superior race: the Reapers. However, one of the most interesting aspects of the entire franchise is to discover little by little more about the protect us, the race that preceded all the current ones and that already had to fight, without success, against these exterminators. We discover that the Proteans devised the Crucible, essential for the races of today to succeed in what they failed; but also that they ended up succumbing and becoming what the Reapers themselves are now. An exciting story full of brushstrokes here and there that is worth delving into.
