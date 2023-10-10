Today, in a shocking announcement for the world of football, Eden Hazard has announced his retirement from professional football at the age of 32. A career full of successes and unforgettable moments, the Belgian has left a lasting mark in the history of the beautiful game. Let’s look back at some of the highlights of his career:
Eden Hazard arrived at Chelsea in 2012, marking the beginning of a fruitful relationship. His innate ability to dribble and his creativity on the field made him a fundamental piece for the London club.
At the 2018 World Cup, Hazard led the Belgium team to the semi-finals, displaying his class and exceptional skills in every match. He was the big star.
Hazard was the undisputed star of the 2018/2019 Europa League campaign with Chelsea. His exceptional performance during the final helped the team secure the title, leaving an indelible mark on the competition.
Despite some challenges, Hazard’s signing for Real Madrid in 2019 was a dream come true for the player. Although his time at the white club was marked by injuries, he left some sparkle.
Hazard achieved his dream by winning the Champions League with Real Madrid in the 2021/2022 season. It was a highlight in his career, leaving an indelible legacy in European football.
During his time at Chelsea, Hazard amassed an impressive haul of titles, including two Premier Leagues, two Europa Leagues and an FA Cup, among others, cementing his status as a club legend.
Eden Hazard will be remembered by many as one of the most extraordinary dribblers of the last 20 years in Europe, being compared in style and skills to Lionel Messi. His ability to elude rivals and his technical prowess amazed fans around the world.
