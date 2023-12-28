2023 was a year, football-wise, very bad for the Blue Cross Celestial Machine. In the Clausura 2023 they were eliminated in the play-in against Atlas de Guadalajara, and in the Apertura they did not even reach a ticket.
They thanked Ricardo: the 'Tuca' Ferretti before matchday four, and since Joaquín Moreno could not lift the ship, they also fired him and in his place a young coach arrived who seems to have the cake under his arm.
Cruz Azul had very few joys in 2023. But the end of the year looks quite promising for cement producers. Here we leave you the 5 best moments of Cruz Azul in 2023.
Cruz Azul, led by Joaquín Moreno, arrived at the BBVA stadium field with the intention of at least stealing a draw from Club de Fútbol Monterrey. However, that night they gave one of the best performances in recent tournaments and beat the Gang 2-1 in a building in which they simply did not know of victory.
The arrival of the Uruguayan Iván Alonso to the sports leadership of the Blue Cross Blue Machine represented, for many, the beginning of a new way of working at the Noria. Weeks later, at least in terms of signings, it seems that, indeed, things will be done differently at Cruz Azul with Iván at the helm.
“To make it look like a team, what the coach always seeks is for us to play as a team, in both sides of the game. Sometimes it is intended that the contagion is from the fans inside, and I hope that from within we can infect the fans,” Faravelli declared as soon as he was introduced with Cruz Azul.
The signing of the Colombian goalkeeper is, perhaps, the most important addition for the Blue Cross Blue Machine. The uncertainty in the cement goal seems to have reached its end, because with the former Atlético Nacional player the Machine will have a goalkeeper for a while.
Iván Alonso has decided to leave the team in the hands of a coach who, in his still young career, already knows what it means to win. The team that they are putting together for 'profess' Anselmi at the end of the year is, without a doubt, the best thing that has happened to Cruz Azul in a 2023 to be forgotten.
