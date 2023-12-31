Either way, it's time to remember the best moments of the Flock in 2023:

The Magician showed that having reached the grand final of the Sky Cup 2022 It was not a simple coincidence, since he stopped in the BBVA Bancomer Stadium to hit Striped for the minimum of Alexis Vegawith which, the European helmsman debuted on the right foot in the Liga MXon Day 1 of Closing 2023.

THE CHIVAS WILL FIGHT FOR THE TITLE! ⚽🤯🐐 After eight days played in the Liga MX, Guadalajara got its best start in the last 12 years 👇 ☑️ Closing 2023: 15 points (8 dates)

☑️ Opening 2011: 17 units (7 days) pic.twitter.com/cmh0egGRxF — We are La Reta 🇲🇽 (@SomosLaReta) February 21, 2023

The harvest was four cattle on Striped, Braves, Cougars and Xolosthree draws and one defeat, with ten goals for and seven against.

They imposed themselves by the minimum Necaxathey beat 0-2 to Lion in Bajío, they defeated 2-1 Blue Cross and finally, they beat 4-1 Mazatlan. This left them as the third best classified in the general table with 34 points, the same as second place, America.

In the first match, held at the Jalisco Stadiumthe Rojinegros won by the minimum of the Colombian Julian Quiñones. Already in the Akron Stadium, Gilberto Sepulveda appeared to leave the 1-1 global lead that put Chivas as the winner.

Latest National Classic It was not good for the Guadalajara team, as they fell 2-4 in La Fortaleza. Despite the thirst for revenge, again the Flock did not take advantage of the home field and lost by the minimum of Alejandro Zendejas.

With statistics and journalistic opinion against, those of Paunovic They quickly found a global tie in the Aztec stadium through the Louse Alvarado. However, the Chilean Diego Valdes silenced the visitors again, but at 75' Ronaldo Cisneros tied the cards and finally, at 88', a header from Chiquete Orozco He silenced the Colossus of Santa Úrsula, who saw how the Bird was eliminated by the hand of his greatest rival.

Unfortunately, in the final the score could not be held and they stumbled against Tigers in extra time.

🕯️ Jonathan Yael Padilla Sandoval will turn 18 until December…. 🔥 In the two games that Paunovic has given him, he has responded with a goal against Chivas. ⭐ It seems that in Guadalajara they found a new talent. pic.twitter.com/5OCpPQ0ldD — Picante Soccer (@futpicante) July 9, 2023

The attacker debuted when he was 17 years old and in the first two games of his career in the First Division he managed to score, against Lion and Atlético San Luis. It's a shame that he stopped adding minutes due to the 'weight' of other players.

For Apertura 2023, the bets were Erick Gutierrezfrom the PSV Eindhoven of the Netherlands, and Ricardo Marinof the Bulls of the Celaya of the Expansion League.

The reality is that the first, despite arriving as a 'bombshell signing', never really weighed down, even before his arrival the fans were debating that he returned to Mexico due to failing in Europe, where he failed to take off to go to a better league. In the case of Marinhad a lot of participation in the goals except for not scoring them, which was at least applauded.

The Gernika Tree Trophy was going to be Rojiblanco 😅 but… 🇫🇷 GUADALAJARA STAYED WITH HIM! 🇫🇷#EsPorChivas 🐐 pic.twitter.com/d5XOnSudG5 — CHIVAS (@Chivas) July 16, 2023

First, the Guadalajara team defeated on the field 2-0 with goals from Pavel Perez and Yael Padilla, and later, on penalties, win 4-2. The Lions had won the first game in December 2022 by 2-0.

🔴⚪️ THE CLASSIC TAPATÍO IS RED AND WHITE Chivas BEAT Atlas 4-1 in a vital match for the flock. ⚽️ Nene Beltrán

⚽️⚽️ Ricardo Marín

⚽️ Louse Alvarado pic.twitter.com/7OL9xBbT6h — Picante Soccer (@futpicante) October 8, 2023

Fernando Beltran opened the account and although Aldo Rocha tied the situation, then came a double from Ricardo Marin and a target Louse Alvarado to close the victory.

🇫🇷 OFFICIAL: Fernando Gago is the new coach of Guadalajara 🇫🇷 📝 This is all you need to know 👉 https://t.co/dPGwLA0bd8 pic.twitter.com/18WC8GYwvY — CHIVAS (@Chivas) December 20, 2023

In the end, Chivas He moved quickly and found in the Argentine Fernando Gago to the new shepherd who will try to return the team to the top, although of course, it will not be easy, since so far, Guadalajara has not presented reinforcements, only casualties.

Despite everything, there is hope thanks to the fact that Pintita remembers the way in which her compatriot arrived Matias Almeydawithout prior knowledge of the Liga MX and yet, he left a legacy in Verde Valle.