2023 was a good year for Chivas del Guadalajara, but it certainly could have been better. Give continuity to the work of a technician, remember when it was customary to qualify for the Leagueeliminate the bitter rival America in the prelude to a final, among other things, are what generated excitement in the red and white fans, however, not everything could end with a happy ending.
Either way, it's time to remember the best moments of the Flock in 2023:
In his first tournament directing in Mexico, the Serbian Veljko Paunovic He opened his way with a victory after all the speculation he had generated, since his little knowledge about Mexican soccer was widely questioned.
The Magician showed that having reached the grand final of the Sky Cup 2022 It was not a simple coincidence, since he stopped in the BBVA Bancomer Stadium to hit Striped for the minimum of Alexis Vegawith which, the European helmsman debuted on the right foot in the Liga MXon Day 1 of Closing 2023.
Guadalajara's big bomb for Clausura 2023 was Victor Guzmanwho was wanted to be repatriated since he began to experience long passages with the Pachuca. In his first game as a starter, the midfielder scored so that Chivas won 1-2 Braves of Juarez on the border. That would be just the great beginning of Pocho with the Flock in said semester.
The Serbian's hand began to be seen very quickly, since with his help Guadalajara was able to have its best start since the 2011 Apertura. After its first official games, the red and white team added 15 points, improving what it had done in the last ten years.
The harvest was four cattle on Striped, Braves, Cougars and Xolosthree draws and one defeat, with ten goals for and seven against.
After a painful defeat in the National Classic in view of Americathe footballers showed their love for the shield by tying 3-3 on Classic Tapatío against Atlas in it Jalisco Stadium and later, close the regular phase with four wins.
They imposed themselves by the minimum Necaxathey beat 0-2 to Lion in Bajío, they defeated 2-1 Blue Cross and finally, they beat 4-1 Mazatlan. This left them as the third best classified in the general table with 34 points, the same as second place, America.
After having tied 3-3 in the Classic Tapatío of the regular phase, Chivas and Atlas They arrived with a thirst for revenge, but in the end, the position in the table gave the rojiblancos a pass to the semifinals.
In the first match, held at the Jalisco Stadiumthe Rojinegros won by the minimum of the Colombian Julian Quiñones. Already in the Akron Stadium, Gilberto Sepulveda appeared to leave the 1-1 global lead that put Chivas as the winner.
After defeating the city's bitter rival, Guadalajara had to face its most hated opponent, Americain another edition of National Classic.
Latest National Classic It was not good for the Guadalajara team, as they fell 2-4 in La Fortaleza. Despite the thirst for revenge, again the Flock did not take advantage of the home field and lost by the minimum of Alejandro Zendejas.
With statistics and journalistic opinion against, those of Paunovic They quickly found a global tie in the Aztec stadium through the Louse Alvarado. However, the Chilean Diego Valdes silenced the visitors again, but at 75' Ronaldo Cisneros tied the cards and finally, at 88', a header from Chiquete Orozco He silenced the Colossus of Santa Úrsula, who saw how the Bird was eliminated by the hand of his greatest rival.
Unfortunately, in the final the score could not be held and they stumbled against Tigers in extra time.
Although it faded as the tournament progressed, in part because Paunovic He went back to betting on the usual ones, Alexis Vega and company, at the time the youth player generated excitement in the Chiva-brothers and the media.
The attacker debuted when he was 17 years old and in the first two games of his career in the First Division he managed to score, against Lion and Atlético San Luis. It's a shame that he stopped adding minutes due to the 'weight' of other players.
As is customary, Chivas had a weak transfer market at the beginning of the year by hiring only the Pocho Guzman and Daniel Riosthe latter, without having weight as '9'.
For Apertura 2023, the bets were Erick Gutierrezfrom the PSV Eindhoven of the Netherlands, and Ricardo Marinof the Bulls of the Celaya of the Expansion League.
The reality is that the first, despite arriving as a 'bombshell signing', never really weighed down, even before his arrival the fans were debating that he returned to Mexico due to failing in Europe, where he failed to take off to go to a better league. In the case of Marinhad a lot of participation in the goals except for not scoring them, which was at least applauded.
During the month of July, Chivas He faced his second game against the Spanish team, taking the Gernika Tree Trophy by winning from eleven steps.
First, the Guadalajara team defeated on the field 2-0 with goals from Pavel Perez and Yael Padilla, and later, on penalties, win 4-2. The Lions had won the first game in December 2022 by 2-0.
Once again, the Flock had just been shown 4-0 in the National Classichence Atlas He paid dearly when he was crushed 4-1 at Akron.
Fernando Beltran opened the account and although Aldo Rocha tied the situation, then came a double from Ricardo Marin and a target Louse Alvarado to close the victory.
After classifying the two Leagues of the year, at the end, Veljko Paunovic He said goodbye to the Sacred Flock, due to alleged conflicts with the board.
In the end, Chivas He moved quickly and found in the Argentine Fernando Gago to the new shepherd who will try to return the team to the top, although of course, it will not be easy, since so far, Guadalajara has not presented reinforcements, only casualties.
Despite everything, there is hope thanks to the fact that Pintita remembers the way in which her compatriot arrived Matias Almeydawithout prior knowledge of the Liga MX and yet, he left a legacy in Verde Valle.
