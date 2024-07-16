Real Madrid’s new signing, Kylian Mbappé, was officially presented to the press in a press conference that left unforgettable moments and statements that resonated among football fans. The French player, who arrives from Paris Saint-Germain, shared his emotions and expectations on a historic day for both him and the white club.
A dream come true
“I wanted to enjoy it in a natural way, it was my dream, it was a wonderful day for me and my family, and I hope for all the Madridistas,” said Mbappé at the start of his speech. The young forward highlighted the importance of this moment in his life, underlining the emotion of fulfilling a childhood dream. Mbappé’s arrival at Real Madrid is seen by many as the beginning of a new era for the Merengue club.
Admiration for Zidane and Cristiano
Mbappé did not hide his admiration for two of his greatest idols, Zinedine Zidane and Cristiano Ronaldo. “My first memory with Madrid is of Zidane, a very important person in France. Then with Cristiano, he was my idol and I watched all the games. Now, being able to go to sleep and say that I am a player of my favourite team… I will remember that for the rest of my life,” said the forward, showing the deep emotional connection he feels with the history of the club.
Adaptation and challenges
The new Real Madrid signing also spoke about his adaptation process and the importance of quickly integrating into the team. “There is no better place than Madrid to win titles, but now the key is to adapt to the system and the team, I will put my effort into that now,” said Mbappé, aware of the demands and pressure that playing for the most successful club in Europe entails.
Respect for Modric and the number 9
One of the inevitable questions was about the number he will wear at Madrid. Mbappé showed his respect for Luka Modric, current wearer of the number 10. “The number 10 is Modric, he has won everything, the Ballon d’Or. I don’t care about the number, whether it is ‘9’ or ’48’, I only look at what I have in front of me, the goal. The number ‘9’ is also important and it is an honour to wear it,” he said, making it clear that his focus is on contributing to the team regardless of the number he wears.
Relationships and roles in the team
Mbappé also addressed his relationship with his future teammates, especially Vinícius Jr. “I won’t have any problems playing with Vinícius, I’m the one who’s coming in and I’ll have to adapt to help him, Rodrygo…” he commented, showing his willingness to integrate and work as a team. He also emphasised his flexibility on the pitch: “I can play in the three positions up front, the most important thing is to be physically fit, but for me the position is not a debate. It doesn’t matter to me, I care about playing and helping Madrid.”
Preparation and expectations
The French player mentioned his commitment to physical preparation and his willingness to work under the club’s guidelines. “The truth is that we have already spoken this morning with Pintus and the people around us to be prepared, we have played seven competitions this season and next season will be just as good, we will need special preparation and I will be available to everyone to be as good as possible,” said Mbappé.
Thanks
Finally, Mbappé expressed his gratitude to Florentino Pérez and the Real Madrid fans for the affection he has received. “Florentino has always given me a lot of affection, feeling that the boss gives you affection is important to start a new stage. Everyone did a perfect job for me to be here,” he said. He also avoided entering into controversies about the past and the criticism of two years ago, preferring to focus on the present and the future with Real Madrid.
More news about Real Madrid
#moments #Kylian #Mbappés #press #conference #present #player #Real #Madrid
Leave a Reply