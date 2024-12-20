The program Juan y Medio ‘The Afternoon here and now’ on Canal Sur it is a classic on the Andalusian grill and many people have come to it to find a partner and leave being single. Age is not a problem and each person sets their own requirements to look for love. A unique Andalusian space to abandon loneliness and perhaps form a life project.

In all these years, the space has provided many moments that have remained in the viewers’ retinas, but without a doubt, one of the best was starred by José. Juan y Medio gave way on the phone to a woman who wanted to meet the guest. When she introduces herself, the woman says her name is María. «What a beautiful couple, Mary and Joseph!»assured the presenter.

At that moment, Joseph says that Mary is like Her name was his wife, his mother and that’s what his daughter’s name is.. “Well, you’re not going to be wrong,” Juan y Medio pointed out when listening to José’s words. However, Juan y Medio and the entire audience present did not expect what was going to happen next.

When the presenter gave way to the guest, a stir arose with his response: “What did you say your name was?” “Maria”the presenter reminded him to the laughter of everyone on the set. An unforgettable moment that left this Canal Sur space in the history of Andalusian television and networks.