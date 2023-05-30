Coordinator of the tax reform WG was on this 2nd (May 29) with the Minister of Finance and the rapporteur of the proposal

the deputy Reginaldo Lopes (PT-MG), coordinator of the GT (working group) on tax reform in the Chamber of Deputies, said on Monday night (29.May.2023) that, for that moment, the best model to make the proposal viable is the VAT (value added tax) dual.

“I think that, better to maintain agreements, to maintain convergences, at that moment, it will end up being a dual VAT”, said the deputy. The statement was given to journalists at the headquarters of the Ministry of Finance, after a meeting with the proposal’s rapporteur, Aguinaldo Ribeiro (PP-PB)and with the minister Fernando Haddad (PT) to start drafting the PEC (Constitutional Amendment Project).

In addition, Reginaldo confirmed that the reform should still be voted on in the 1st half of the year. Congressmen plan to deliver a report next week, on June 6, to address the consensus guidelines that must be signed in the WG.

According to the rapporteur, part of the governors defended the single VAT, while the other part was in favor of the dual VAT. “Technically, the single VAT, for our country, I think it’s better. But if politically, for us, dual VAT is the way… for us, it is not a problem that it is dual”he stated.

There are two VAT proposals being studied. The only one would replace 5 federal, state or municipal taxes: IPI (Tax on Industrialized Products), PIS (Social Integration Programs), Cofins (Contribution for the Financing of Social Security), ICMS (Tax on Circulation of Goods and Services) and ISS (Tax over services). The dual, in turn, would be divided into one IVA for federal taxes (IPI, PIS and Cofins) and another for state (ICMS) and municipal (ISS).

On Saturday (May 27), the extraordinary secretary of the Tax reform, bernard appy, had already said that the adoption of dual VAT was more likely for the reform. According to him, the decision will be up to the National Congress.

“For businesses, the difference between the 2 models is very small. The idea is that the new legislation is either totally uniform, or as close as possible between the 2 models and, therefore, there would not be too much complexity for companies”, he stated.