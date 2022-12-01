It seems like a joke, but artificial intelligence is something that is growing as life goes on, this to the point that certain machines can already fulfill the functions of some humans. A NVIDIA likes to experiment, that’s why they created MineDojohis AI that has been able to become the best player of Minecraft after learning from other users.

The company mentioned that it trained MineDojo with 730,000 videos of Youtube focused on game content. For his part, he used more than 7,000 entries from the wiki of Minecraft340,000 publications of Reddit and more than 6.5 million user comments on the posts. That worked to create mineCLIPa model that associates video clips with activities that can be executed by the AI.

so means like ars technique managed to get little clips of what it can do MineDojo, with results that can be described as perfect. Since the commands do not have error tolerance. Check them out in this gif:

This commented NVIDIA about MineDojo:

While researchers have long trained autonomous AI agents in gaming environments such as StarCraft, Dota, and Go, these agents are often specialists in only a few tasks. So Nvidia researchers turned to Minecraft, the world’s most popular game, to develop a scalable training framework for a generalist agent, one that can successfully execute a wide variety of open-ended tasks.

Remember that the game is available on different platforms.

Via: Ars Technica

Editor’s note: With how advanced this type of technology is, it wouldn’t be surprising if slots later replaced streamers when it came to playing.