It's time to remember the best midfielders in the history of La Maquina:

Thanks to his performance he took the Golden Ball to the Best Defensive Midfielder and was recognized as the Best player of Guard1anes 2021. Later he went to Rayados de Monterrey.

For more than a decade he defended the cement colors, reaching 388 matches, including national and international matches, with 19 goals and 25 assists. Unfortunately he was never able to win the coveted League title, losing the finals of Clausura 2008, Apertura 2008, Apertura 2009 and Clausura 2013 until he decided to end his adventure with the team in 2016, but before that he added a MX Cup and one CONCACAF Champions League.

In any case, the Argentine was awarded the MX Cup 2013 and the Concachampions 2014, but admitted that he will always regret not winning the league.

Carlos Jara Saguier at Cruz Azul in Mexico 1970s.

Benjamín Galindo was born on December 11, 1960. Nicknamed "El Maestro" for his hitting the ball with both legs, he played for Tampico, Tampico Madero, Chivas, Santos, Cruz Azul and Pachuca, he was League champion in the last 4 clubs. He was a World Cup player in 1994.

On August 29, but in 1965, Cesáreo Victorino debuted with Cruz Azul. Multi-champion player with La Maquina.

Known as La Bailarina or La Muñequita, starting in the 1971-72 season he assumed the role of being the offensive playmaker of the game, correctly fulfilling his part.

Your son Cesareo Victorino Mungaray He also defended The Machine.

The Blue Nation is in mourning,

Today, Héctor Pulido, multi-champion with @Blue Cross and national team has died. With Cruz Azul he won 6 league titles, one cup, two super cups, as well as 3 Concacaf Cups. Another big one went away.

Rest in peace.

Therefore, it was key to winning five League titles, one Cup, two Super Cups and three CONCACAF Cups and even, as a coach, he was close to lifting a league in the 86-87 season, but fell to Chivas. In the same way he carried the colors of the selection in the World Cup in Mexico 70 and participated in the 1968 Olympic Games.

Polished He died at the age of 79 after being hospitalized for several days due to health problems.

Héctor Adomaitis, the last '10' league winner with Cruz Azul, valued you, a player who was precise and accurate in his passes, implicitly the rivals had to have it in their script to mark and take the ball away from the light blue Russian.

Guillermo Mendizábal Sánchez "Wendy", Two-time champion with Cruz Azul in 1978-79 and 1979-80, He played in contention, more offensively charged with what is known today as an 8, honor to whom honor is due!!! Thank you Champion for everything delivered to the machine

Wendy was two-time league champion in that decade: 1978-79 and 1979-80.

The best player in the history of Cruz Azul, the great Fernando Bustos, happy birthday to the heavens!

He played 13 years in the team and won six Leagues, a Second Division title, two Champion of Champions and three CONCACAF Champions Cups. An absolute legend who was included in the Hall of Fame.

He died in a road accident at the age of 35.