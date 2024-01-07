Blue Cross managed to build its solid history through titles, most of which it achieved by dominating the decade of the 70s. These trophies came to their showcases because they had great footballers who left their names marked with gold letters, being remembered until today as historical references of the celestial institution.
It's time to remember the best midfielders in the history of La Maquina:
Someone very recent, since despite his short stay at the institution, he helped break the long drought without a title Liga MX. The Sinaloan arrived for the Clausura 2020 from Queretaro, the club that formed him and where he excelled. With 64 appearances he scored nine goals and provided 15 assists, being decisive in the conquest of the Guardians 2021as well as the Champion of Champions.
Thanks to his performance he took the Golden Ball to the Best Defensive Midfielder and was recognized as the Best player of Guard1anes 2021. Later he went to Rayados de Monterrey.
Forged in the quarry Cougars, but became an idol of the celestial institution after his journey through Europe. El Borrego was signed in mid-2005, becoming an integral part of the midfield no matter who the strategist was.
For more than a decade he defended the cement colors, reaching 388 matches, including national and international matches, with 19 goals and 25 assists. Unfortunately he was never able to win the coveted League title, losing the finals of Clausura 2008, Apertura 2008, Apertura 2009 and Clausura 2013 until he decided to end his adventure with the team in 2016, but before that he added a MX Cup and one CONCACAF Champions League.
For seven years, from 2010 to 2017, El Chaco was the heart of the team, who was in charge of shouldering the entire weight of the pressure. Like Roasted could not give the fans the expected League title, coming very close in 2013 when America took them back in the Aztec stadiumHowever, he became a benchmark for his dedication, heart and love for the club.
In any case, the Argentine was awarded the MX Cup 2013 and the Concachampions 2014, but admitted that he will always regret not winning the league.
The Paraguayan debuted with Cerro Porteño of his country and after six years he joined the ranks of Blue Crosswearing the colors for eight years, lifting two Leagues, but in his personal resume he won two Golden Ballsafter his great performances in the 1979-80 and 1980-81 seasons.
Although he was only there for two years, El Maestro was part of history by being a key player in obtaining the Winter 97as well as the Champions Leaguewhich led him to gain recognition from Best Attacking Midfielder of the Liga MX. The 1994 World Cup winner reached 77 games, with 22 goals and 20 assists.
He debuted at the age of 18 with the newly promoted Blue Cross in May 1965, obtaining four League titles, a Mexico Cup and a Champion of Champions, as well as three CONCACAF Champions Cup.
Known as La Bailarina or La Muñequita, starting in the 1971-72 season he assumed the role of being the offensive playmaker of the game, correctly fulfilling his part.
Your son Cesareo Victorino Mungaray He also defended The Machine.
A midfielder who was with the team since they achieved promotion to the First Division, being part of the great history that would make Blue Cross in the maximum circuit.
Therefore, it was key to winning five League titles, one Cup, two Super Cups and three CONCACAF Cups and even, as a coach, he was close to lifting a league in the 86-87 season, but fell to Chivas. In the same way he carried the colors of the selection in the World Cup in Mexico 70 and participated in the 1968 Olympic Games.
Polished He died at the age of 79 after being hospitalized for several days due to health problems.
The Argentine came to Blue Cross from Santos Lagunaplaying in La Noria from 1997 to 1999, being part of the squad that took over the Winter 97 and two Champions League. In those two years he also helped the team reach the grand final of the Copa Libertadores 2001in which they lost against Boca Juniors. El Ruso became a legend of the institution and is fondly remembered.
He debuted in the 1974-75 season, beginning his career as a central defender, however, the coach Raul Cardenas He saw conditions such as containment, a position he took over until he became indisputable.
Wendy was two-time league champion in that decade: 1978-79 and 1979-80.
A true history of the institution, called a star, because in his career he won 13 championships, he even retired as the element with the most titles won in the club, a record that he still holds.
He played 13 years in the team and won six Leagues, a Second Division title, two Champion of Champions and three CONCACAF Champions Cups. An absolute legend who was included in the Hall of Fame.
He died in a road accident at the age of 35.
