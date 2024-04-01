The Eredivisie of the Netherlands is one of the leagues that has the most confidence in Mexican talent, since it has helped them make the leap to Europe, then it gives them the necessary training and regularity to finish adapting and if it works for them, sign with a bigger club, being some occasions.
Either way, it is clear that the Dutch league is a suitable destination for the Aztecs to test themselves.
Here we leave you the ten best who have played in the Eredivisieranked.
Tenth place was debated between El Jaibo and Uriel Antunasince their steps were similar, but unlike the Witcher, who was active in the Groningenthe first one did score goals with the Vitesse.
The midfielder played for the negriamarillos during the 1996-97 season with four goals in 16 games.
Despite being a long-time soldier in the EredivisieGuti is one of the few Mexicans who could not make the leap to go to another more competitive league. With the Farmers He played 141 games, scoring twelve goals and the same number of assists. Although yes, the two-time World Cup winner won four titles: two Super Cups (2021 and 2022) and two Netherlands Cups (2022 and 2023).
The defender received the confidence of PSV Eindhovenbeing signed in 2008. El Maza won the Dutch Super Cup, which helped him make the leap to Germany with the Stuttgart.
In August 2013, El Tecatito was signed by FC Twente, since he convinced them with his participation in the Club World Cup. The one trained in Striped he spent two years with The Tukkersachieving 13 goals and five assists in 51 matches, and then joining the Porto From Portugal.
The four-time World Cup winner has been one of the most successful to come through the league. After being world champion under-17 he made the step to Europe with the AZ Alkmaarwhere he played for four years, winning a league and a Super Cup.
The defender had a second stint in that country with the PSV Eindhovenraising a league and a Super Cup in two years.
Machín is one of the Mexicans who did take advantage of his stay in the Netherlands to make the jump to a better league, since he signed with the West Ham United of England in 2023.
Apart from being the first Aztec hired by the Children of the Godsthe two-time World Cup winner won the 2019 Super Cup, the 2021 Cup and the Eredivisie from 2021 and 2022.
The Little Prince was one of the most constant, so much so that he left a pleasant memory in the fans of the PSV Eindhoven, where he spent three years and won two Super Cups and a League. In total, the five-time World Cup player played 102 games, with four goals and 22 assists.
Thanks to his good performance with the Mexican team in the 2006 World Cup, the one from Ocotlán caught the attention of the PSV Eindhovenwho decided to hire him in 2006. The red and white youth player became the second Aztec to arrive at the Eredivisiehaving a successful passage with two leagues and a Super Cup, until he was signed by the Fulham from England.
Another who took full advantage of the Farmers' trust, as he managed to join the ranks of the Naples from Italy, where he was champion of the A series.
Chucky brought success to the team, which he arrived in 2017 from Pachucalifting a league title in 2018, earning the respect of fans for his 21 goals and eight assists in 74 duels.
Currently the winger is experiencing a second stage with the PSV Eindhoven with five goals and three assists in 26 appearances.
El Chaquito quickly joined the league after being transferred to Feyenoord Rotterdamhaving a great debut in his first season, as he ended up lifting the League title with a surprising scoring pace by scoring 15 goals, although he also scored three in the Cup and five in international competition.
El Bebote helped The most popular won a league again, currently living his second campaign, adding 47 scores and eight assists in 81 games so far, so he could still be the best in the Netherlands.
