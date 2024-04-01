Either way, it is clear that the Dutch league is a suitable destination for the Aztecs to test themselves.

Here we leave you the ten best who have played in the Eredivisieranked.

The midfielder played for the negriamarillos during the 1996-97 season with four goals in 16 games.

The defender had a second stint in that country with the PSV Eindhovenraising a league and a Super Cup in two years.

Edson Álvarez leaving the name of Mexico at the top. Champion of the Dutch Cup with Ajax.

Apart from being the first Aztec hired by the Children of the Godsthe two-time World Cup winner won the 2019 Super Cup, the 2021 Cup and the Eredivisie from 2021 and 2022.

Andrés Guardado (champion with PSV) was named the most valuable player of the Dutch Eredivise.

ENORMOUS! 🤩

It was his first season in Europe, he scored 15 goals, gave 8 assists and surprised everyone… Hirving Lozano is CHAMPION, Hirving Lozano is MEXICAN!

Describe his time at PSV in one word:

Chucky brought success to the team, which he arrived in 2017 from Pachucalifting a league title in 2018, earning the respect of fans for his 21 goals and eight assists in 74 duels.

Currently the winger is experiencing a second stage with the PSV Eindhoven with five goals and three assists in 26 appearances.

El Bebote helped The most popular won a league again, currently living his second campaign, adding 47 scores and eight assists in 81 games so far, so he could still be the best in the Netherlands.