Although there have been many cases of Aztecs in the Iberian country, we only chose the ten best, and the naturalized Mexican Argentine was not taken into account. William Franco.

Unfortunately, some were left out, such as Jonathan Dos Santoswho despite being a multi-champion with Barcelonahe normally did it from the bench without a starring role, as well as Javier Aquino, Hector Moreno, Francisco Palencia, Diego Lainez, Jesus 'Tecatito' Corona, Guillermo Ochoa, Luis 'Pirata' Source, Raul Jimenez, Manuel Negrete, Cesar Montes, José Manuel de la Torreamong others.

Separate line for Javier Aguirrewho served in Spain with the Osasunabut a fracture of the tibia and fibula took its toll on him, while his career as technical director has been extremely successful after passing through the benches of the aforementioned Pamplona club, Atletico Madrid, Royal Zaragoza, Spanish, Leganes and Majorca.

As happened with the Red Devilsthe forward had a relief role in the meringues, but still scored nine times in the net, with the same number of assists in 33 games, playing Champions League and winning a Club World Cup in 2014.

After a trip to Germany and England, Mexico's top scorer returned to the country in 2019 with the help of Sevillewith three goals in 15 matches.

After shining brightly in the Porto of Portugal, the Mattresses They signed him in July 2019, but the three-time World Cup player had to experience high internal competition, although he was also able to play in international tournaments. In the end, the midfielder scored one goal and four assists in 78 games, between 2019 and 2022.

The forward was always surrounded by great stars, since he had to live through an extremely successful period for the Blaugrana club in the 2007-08 season. The three-time World Cup player made history in The league when scoring the goal 60 thousand. His numbers were four goals and eight assists in 38 games.

After passing through England and Turkey, the eldest of the Dos Santos returned to Spain to put on the elastics of the Racing Santander and the Majorcawith the first he achieved five goals and three assists in 16 games, while with the second there were six goals and seven assists in 32 games.

Luis García 🇲🇽with the Atlético de Madrid shirt 🇪🇸 at the CU Stadium 🏟️ pic.twitter.com/hDNhgCIfyZ — Gooooool Pass ⚽🥅 (@PaseDeGooooool) September 6, 2022

Due to this, the World Cup forward left with the Real societybut this time he could not caress the glory with only ten matches in six months.

From there he jumped to Valencia for a season with one goal and seven assists in 66 games. The Little Prince said goodbye to Spain to play in Germany and the Netherlands, but he returned hand in hand with Real Betis, where he was a regular starter during his seven seasons, wearing the captain's badge as time went by. In the end, the midfielder emerged as the foreign footballer with the most games played for the Betic club, surpassing the Brazilian. Denilsonleaving his mark with 218 matches, scoring five times and assisting on 17 occasions.

The Bomber returned to England with the Arsenalthen joined the West Bromwich and finally, he landed with the Txuri-Urdin in 2014, where he lived a beautiful story, helping the institution return to UEFA champions leagueapart from qualifying it to the Europa League.

The San Sebastián public effusively said goodbye to the Aztec, who always gave his all, registering 73 scores and 43 assists after 248 appearances.

The forward arrived with the Mattresses for 1981, remaining until 1985, earning a Pichichitrophy for the top scorer of the tournament, then he was transferred to the meringues, where he repeated the feat with four top scorer trophies to become Pentapichichi. With both institutions he won titles, a Cup with Atleti, five leagues, three Super Cups and a Copa del Rey with the whites, in addition to the UEFA Cup.

Hugol scored 199 goals with him real Madridas well as 39 assists in 268 games, while with the city rival he scored 75 times in 150 appearances.

Finally, the World Cup player also wore the jersey of the Vallecano Ray with 17 pirulos in 30 duels.