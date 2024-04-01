The majority of Mexicans who have managed to make the leap to Europe have done so in The league of Spain or in its lower divisions, but there are few who have managed to transcend to leave pleasant memories.
Although there have been many cases of Aztecs in the Iberian country, we only chose the ten best, and the naturalized Mexican Argentine was not taken into account. William Franco.
Unfortunately, some were left out, such as Jonathan Dos Santoswho despite being a multi-champion with Barcelonahe normally did it from the bench without a starring role, as well as Javier Aquino, Hector Moreno, Francisco Palencia, Diego Lainez, Jesus 'Tecatito' Corona, Guillermo Ochoa, Luis 'Pirata' Source, Raul Jimenez, Manuel Negrete, Cesar Montes, José Manuel de la Torreamong others.
Separate line for Javier Aguirrewho served in Spain with the Osasunabut a fracture of the tibia and fibula took its toll on him, while his career as technical director has been extremely successful after passing through the benches of the aforementioned Pamplona club, Atletico Madrid, Royal Zaragoza, Spanish, Leganes and Majorca.
El Borrego had a long history, which led to Spanish football in the Second Division and then moved to the First Division. Before arriving at the maximum circuit in Spain, he passed through the Tenerife and Ejido Sports Centerbeing signed in 2002 by the Seville. The three-time World Cup player played 47 matches with the Nervionenses in two seasons contributing a target. Subsequently, the containment joined the Racing Santanderwhere he lived 19 commitments.
Chicharito He is best remembered for what he did in the Manchester United from England, but he also lived a period with real Madrid in 2014, something that few can boast.
As happened with the Red Devilsthe forward had a relief role in the meringues, but still scored nine times in the net, with the same number of assists in 33 games, playing Champions League and winning a Club World Cup in 2014.
After a trip to Germany and England, Mexico's top scorer returned to the country in 2019 with the help of Sevillewith three goals in 15 matches.
The current player of Houston Dynamo He can boast that he did have regularity in one of the most famous teams in Spain: Atletico Madrid.
After shining brightly in the Porto of Portugal, the Mattresses They signed him in July 2019, but the three-time World Cup player had to experience high internal competition, although he was also able to play in international tournaments. In the end, the midfielder scored one goal and four assists in 78 games, between 2019 and 2022.
Although he did not arrive in Spain to join one of the big clubs, the defender had what many did not achieve, consistency. In June 2018, the World Cup player was transferred to Celta Vigo, where he lived five seasons, normally as an unremovable starter. In June 2022 he said goodbye to the light blues after 136 games with four goals and three assists.
From the age of twelve, Zizinho's son was with him Barcelonabeing one of the greatest promises of Mexican soccer, after winning the 2005 U-17 World Cup in Peru.
The forward was always surrounded by great stars, since he had to live through an extremely successful period for the Blaugrana club in the 2007-08 season. The three-time World Cup player made history in The league when scoring the goal 60 thousand. His numbers were four goals and eight assists in 38 games.
After passing through England and Turkey, the eldest of the Dos Santos returned to Spain to put on the elastics of the Racing Santander and the Majorcawith the first he achieved five goals and three assists in 16 games, while with the second there were six goals and seven assists in 32 games.
The nicknamed Doctor is fondly remembered in the Atletico Madrid, after two seasons between 1992 and 1994. In his first campaign he scored 17 goals in 29 games, which was the best debut of a Mexican in that league. His second was not so good, apart from him he had differences with the board, leaving his total mark at 33 scores after 73 duels.
Due to this, the World Cup forward left with the Real societybut this time he could not caress the glory with only ten matches in six months.
Few Mexicans have been fired with a tribute and this is what happened with The Little Prince after his long history with the Real Betis. In fact, the five-time World Cup winner made the leap to Europe thanks to a Spanish team, since the Deportivo La Coruña He signed him in 2007, where he experienced relegation and return, adding a total of 149 games with 25 goals and 31 assists.
From there he jumped to Valencia for a season with one goal and seven assists in 66 games. The Little Prince said goodbye to Spain to play in Germany and the Netherlands, but he returned hand in hand with Real Betis, where he was a regular starter during his seven seasons, wearing the captain's badge as time went by. In the end, the midfielder emerged as the foreign footballer with the most games played for the Betic club, surpassing the Brazilian. Denilsonleaving his mark with 218 matches, scoring five times and assisting on 17 occasions.
Before writing his magnificent story with the Real societyThe Hyena ventured into The league with the Osasunawhere he arrived on loan during 2007 after being in the Second Division with the Salamanca. With Pamplona, the under-17 world champion scored three goals and four assists in 33 games.
The Bomber returned to England with the Arsenalthen joined the West Bromwich and finally, he landed with the Txuri-Urdin in 2014, where he lived a beautiful story, helping the institution return to UEFA champions leagueapart from qualifying it to the Europa League.
The San Sebastián public effusively said goodbye to the Aztec, who always gave his all, registering 73 scores and 43 assists after 248 appearances.
The Kaiser had to live one of the most successful stages of the Barcelonawhere he always had high internal competition, however, he was a starter, a leader and made a great team alongside a historic player like Carles Puyol. The defender arrived at La Masía thanks to his good performance in the Monaco from France, where he was champion. In the end, the five-time World Cup winner spent seven seasons with the Barçafrom 2003 to 2010, winning four leagues, three Super Cups, one Copa del Rey, two UEFA Champions Leaguea European Super Cup and a Club World Cup.
It wasn't hard to guess who was leading the list, right? El Macho did something that will hardly happen again, he was the reference for the goal in the real Madrid and before it was in the Atletico Madrid.
The forward arrived with the Mattresses for 1981, remaining until 1985, earning a Pichichitrophy for the top scorer of the tournament, then he was transferred to the meringues, where he repeated the feat with four top scorer trophies to become Pentapichichi. With both institutions he won titles, a Cup with Atleti, five leagues, three Super Cups and a Copa del Rey with the whites, in addition to the UEFA Cup.
Hugol scored 199 goals with him real Madridas well as 39 assists in 268 games, while with the city rival he scored 75 times in 150 appearances.
Finally, the World Cup player also wore the jersey of the Vallecano Ray with 17 pirulos in 30 duels.
