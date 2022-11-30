Messi emerged champion of America in 2021 with the Albiceleste in Maracana after being defeated in 2014 by Germany in the World Cup final. Although no one doubts that it is the same player, winner and loser in the same stadium, he has changed the perception of others about Rosario and his role in the Argentina team. He used to appear as a savior and, consequently, in each defeat he was pointed out as “a cold chest” that was defeated by the memory of Maradona. Now, on the other hand, a team has been formed that plays for the 10. The Albiceleste is a unit that blindly trusts in winning the World Cup.

There is not a single Argentine who does not encourage the Albiceleste. The feeling of dedication and complicity in the country is such that if there was a single citizen who did not give up everything to support the team when he plays his game, he would be denounced and expelled from Argentina. Even Pablito Aimar, as sensitive with the ball as he is cold in his expression, began to cry after Messi’s goal against Mexico. The move unlocked the Albiceleste and shook Argentina. The team recovered their lost memory against Saudi Arabia and remembered how they played when they were invincible against Poland and went as many as 36 games without losing before arriving in Qatar.

The attack was continuous: Enzo Fernández ordered, Messi absorbed and Julián Álvarez stood out without stopping. Victory was taken for granted, whether it was a play of merit, a rebound or inertia, a feeling that grew when the referee awarded a penalty for a slap from Szczesny to Messi’s face. Although it was not a foul, the referee joined the wind in favor of the Albiceleste. The goalkeeper, however, rejected the 10 shot with his right arm. The intervention of Szczesny, undefeated until then after stopping a maximum penalty also against Saudi Arabia, caused more talk of his success than of Messi’s error .

No one ever doubted in any case the triumph of Argentina. The goal was not by Messi but by Mac Allister and the play was more fortunate than casual due to the commitment to victory that the Albiceleste put in. In favor of the score, the match went downhill for the team led by Messi. The protagonists, in any case, were the same apart from the 10: Enzo Fernández and Julián Álvarez. The midfielder chipped the ball for the striker and his control and shot were unstoppable even for Szczesny. The team had come out for Scaloni on the fly after having to change by force due to the defeat in the debut against Arabia.

At 35 years old, Messi found the right partners so that the team revolved around him without having to also score goals as happened when Argentina lost in the World Cup and the Copa América. It is no longer so much noticed that it will surely be the last Cup that the Rosario will play and therefore he would not have any more opportunities to win the title, but rather there is talk of Argentina’s candidacy. Poland did not even open its mouth but shamelessly expressed its solidarity with the Albiceleste. The team, more Europeanized than ever, sewn from the pass after renouncing the dribble, brought together a torn country and convinced that its luck will change the day it wins in Qatar. The tension and emotion is so great that failing would mean losing and causing a catastrophe in Argentina. The challenge is already collective and not individual, luckily for a very good version of Messi. Rosario’s game is more important than his goals since it was understood that it is not about being Maradona but Messi.

