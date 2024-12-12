He perfume It is the star gift of Christmas. Brands take advantage of these dates to launch sets and boxes that include, in addition to the fragrance, a mini size that is very useful for travel, a gel, a hydrating milk or other beauty products that help increase the duration of the perfume, and even , sometimes even a toiletry bag. If you are looking for a gift for the special men in your life, or for yourself, don’t miss our selection of perfumes to give or treat yourself.

Bleu Noir for him by Narciso Rodriguez

Blue Noir for him by Narciso Rodriges is an expression of seduction and elegance. The woody and amber notes They intertwine with an enigmatic heart of musk, creating a magnetic and elegant trail. The bottle, with its dark blue interior captured by an infusion of electric blue, embodies the mysterious essence of this masculine fragrance. This Christmas it comes in a set that includes the 100 ml perfume, the 50 ml shower gel and a 10 ml mini size of the fragrance. Qprice: 121.30 euros.

Sauvage Eau de Parfum by Dior

The best-selling perfume in the world cannot be missing from our selection for these Christmas holidays. Sauvage It is inspired by the freshness of the night and the burning air of the desert. A powerful olfactory signature where the freshness of a Calabrian bergamot note is combined with the sensuality of a vanilla extract accord. For these holidays the set is presented in a Couture box that includes the fragrance in 60 ml and the deodorant spray in 150 ml. Price: 143 euros.

Born in Rome Uomo Valentino

Born in Roma Uomo is a celebration of people who live life freely, while embracing their heritage at the same time combining the classic with the unexpected to create fragrant new statements. This aromatic and woody fragrance of vetiver, It opens with mineral salt and spicy ginger for a classic twist thanks to aromatic sage and smoky vetiver. Includes 100 ml perfume, 15 ml mini size and a 75 ml gel. Price: 135 euros.









Myself Christmas Box by Yves Saint Laurent

Myself is the YSL Beauty’s first woody floral fragrance for man. It begins with a fresh and vibrant accord made of a heart of Calabrian bergamot and a vert of bergamot. At the heart, a pure and intense orange blossom absolute from Tunisia, created for YSL beauty. To finish, a woody, sensual and textured accord made from a heart of Indonesian patchouli and Ambrofix. Includes an elegant black toiletry bag, the 100 ml eau de parfum and a 10 ml mini size. Price: 94 eurosat Sephora.

Scalpers The Club

This box contains a 100 ml vaporizer of Scalpers The Club, a perfect fragrance to surprise those most elegant menwith top notes of grapefruit, cocoa and sage; heart notes of lavender, ginger accord; and base notes with ambergris, vetiver, patchouli and clandestine woods. In addition, the set includes a toiletry bag. Price: 83 euros.

Luna Rossa Ocean by Prada

This masculine fragrance from the fougère family contains an explosion of bergamot, contrasted with the sophistication of vetiver and the elegant notes of iris that, combined with sage, create a halo of freshness and purity. The saffron accord and the elegance of the lily provide sensuality. The Christmas set includes 100 ml perfume and 10 ml mini size. Price: 125 euros.

Polo 67 by Ralph Lauren

This masculine fragrance, which pays tribute to the history of Ralph Lauren and his love of sports, is a woody citrus. Polo 67 opens with Calabrian bergamot and pineapple accord. In its heart, geranium and clear sage provide freshness and warmth. Finally, the earthy vetiver and the woody facets of patchouli leave their powerful and sophisticated trail. The Christmas set includes two perfumes, one of 125 ml and another of 40 ml. Price: 120 euros.

Friday Edition of El Ganso

Friday Edition by El Ganso is a fragrance fougère-oriental with 88% ingredients of natural originwith notes of cardamom, lavender, mint and tonca bean. The perfume of good vibes and fun men. The Christmas box includes 100 ml perfume and a 75 ml replica. Price: 72 euros.

Ex Nihilo Celebration Blue Talisman Box

A creation that embodies the avant-garde and singular spirit of the brand through multiple and fascinating facets. From an olfactory family amber/woodyconquers for its warm and enveloping character. The chest includes the 100 ml Eau de Parfum, the 45 ml Hand Cream and two 7.5 ml travel sizes. Price: 330 euros.

Loewe Essence

A fragrance inspired by DNA, the code of life that defines each of us as unique and at the same time the smallest change has the most profound effect: universal but unique. Essence of Loewe is composed of more than 200 elements and connected with the woody smell of a forest. It is a unique fragrance for its wild spicy aroma where notes of red pepper berry, basil and tarragon stand out. Price: 118 euros50 ml.

Boss Bottle Eau de Toilette Case

This fresh and masculine fragrance – designed to accompany the modern man throughout the day – is instantly recognized by its fruity and woody aroma. Created by master perfumer Annick Ménardo in 1998, the original Boss Bottled quickly became an icon as the first men’s gourmand fragrance. It stands out with a fresh top note of apple and a heart of spiced cinnamon. Its sumptuous base emanates strength with a deep woody note. Presented in an elegant black box, this set includes two formats, 110 and 30 ml. Price: 65 eurosonly at Sephora.

Bad Boy Sparkling Ice by Carolina Herrera

The new fragrance for collectors Bad Boy Sparkling Ice by Carolina Herrera is presented in a bottle, shaped like an electric lightning bolt, white with gold details. With notes of smoky sage, herbal cannabis and warm, sumptuous leather, Bad Boy stands out from the crowd thanks to its individuality and complexity. “It took us three years to develop it and it has exceeded our expectations. It is a bestseller and one of the most applauded men’s fragrances,” says Carolina A. Herrera. “By creating this fragrance that reinvents the myth of the rebel we have given a twist on the concept of fougère, an olfactory pillar of men’s perfumery. It is classic and groundbreaking at the same time.” Price: 124 euros100 ml.

Intimate Elixir by Nightology

Comforting and deeply warming, Intimate Elixir by Nightology is an eau de parfum aromatic woody orientalto impress the most demanding men. Its notes of almond, smoky wood and sandalwood provide a sophisticated touch.

Orphéon Limited Edition Christmas 2024 by Diptyque

A tribute to the origins of Diptyque, this perfume is a vibrant encounter between tonka bean and cedarwhich is now offered in an exclusive version. The illustration of the Eau de Parfum is embellished with gold and comes to life in a two-dimensional decoration. A limited edition to give or treat yourself. Price: 165 euros.

Titanium from Gisada Switzerland

Titanium by Gisada is the fragrance for the modern visionary man. The distinctive wood and amber notes They embody the confidence and ambition of a man setting his own path. Price: 99 euros.