Day 8 of the 2022 Liga MX Opening Tournament came to an end, with Toluca at the top of the lead by adding 20 points after controversially beating Cruz Azul 2-3, with a questionable penalty that the Brazilian converted Camilo Sanvezzo at the last minute and that left the aquero with red Sebastian Jurado by the referee Fernando Hernandez.
Rayados is second after coming back 1-2 to NecaxaTigres is third after defeating 2-0 Santos Lagunathe Pachuca is fourth despite not having played his duel against Juarez for the violence unleashed in the border city. Xolos and Puebla gave away an intense 3-3 draw in the hot stadiumwith The fringe coming from behind despite being two goals down; Lion succumbed 0-3 to Mazatlan.
on the weekend of classicsPumas did not even put their hands during the Capital Classic and was beaten 0-3 by América in Ciudad Universitaria, while Chivas managed to save the 1-1 draw against Atlas in the Classic Tapatioin a match that also had controversy due to the performance of the whistle Marco Garcia; Finally, at the start of the day, Queretaro Y Athletic San Luis tied 1-1 in the 57 classic.
Here are the best memes left by Date 8:
