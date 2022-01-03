Last Saturday, Paris Saint-Germain announced through social networks that four players on the squad tested positive for Covid-19 and on Sunday morning coach Mauricio Pochettino confirmed what had been rumored: Lionel Messi was one of the infected.
When the news was known, the social networks exploded the memes and messages of support for the Argentine crack, who had to spend the New Year isolated with his closest relatives, after what had been a very massive celebration for the celebration of Christmas.
La Pulga enjoyed a celebration of pure music and dance to the rhythm of Los Palmeras. The party was organized by María Sol Messi, sister of the PSG star, and DJ Fer Palacio was invited.
But also Messi was seen not only dancing with his wife Antonela Roccuzzo, but also hugging with Cacho Deicas and Marcos Camino, leaders of Los Palmeras, the Palace itself and the rest of the relatives who were present there in Rosario.
That is why the fans were in solidarity with the “10” and, for fun, created different months for the Twitter community: below we review the best, with Rodrigo De Paul as the protagonist.
#memes #networks #Lionel #Messis #COVID19 #positive
Leave a Reply