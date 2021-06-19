The Argentine team beat Uruguay 1-0 and achieved the first triumph in the Copa América. The team went back to playing from highest to lowest and failed to sustain the good performance in the second half.
The game was lived with great intensity on social networks and memes were present again. One of the main protagonists was Lautaro Martínez, who had a bad night and was targeted by people.
Another who was criticized fEU Lionel Scaloni, to whom the fans questioned the modifications again that he did in the second half. The technician is not forgiven one and many tweets were made to him.
Lionel Messi was the most outstanding player of Argentina and at times he seemed to be playing alone. He ran non-stop, fought absolutely all of them and was more committed than ever to the team.
Argentina won with a goal from Guido Rodríguez and the presence of a central midfielder was also something to talk about. Sure, I also knowe talked a lot about the absence of Kun Aguero, who did not enter and saw the entire game from the substitute bench. Humor always has to be present and memes were back.
