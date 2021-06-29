With the goal of “Papu” Gomez at five minutes and a doublet of Lionel messi, the first of them from a penalty, Argentina ended the first half with a resounding 3-0 to Bolivia on date 5 of the Cup America of Brazil 2021, the last day of the group stage before starting the knockout duels.
The transitory victory is allowing the selected team led by Lionel Scaloni to finish as leader of Group A, so his rival in the quarterfinals will be none other than Gustavo Alfaro’s Ecuador, a team that finished last in zone B.
Beyond the excellent performances of players such as the Rosario star himself, captain of the selected team, and Ángel Correa in the lead, one of the most commented aspects on social networks about the first half was not directly connected with the performance of the players or of the equipment, but with a failure that the televising had.
Shortly after the first Argentine goal, the broadcasts of the Public TV and of TyC Sports they were interrupted for a few minutes as a result of the technical failure suffered by the official signal coming from Brazil. That was why this topic was a trend on Twitter and then we will review the best memes.
