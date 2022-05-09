The first to confirm his presence was Cruz Azul, who beat Necaxa on penalties, who shot them very badly against a Sebastian Jurado that shone in the Aztec; later, Rayados added a failure by being kicked out from penalties by Atlético San Luis in the BBVA.

For Sunday, Puebla was tied 2-2 by MazatlanNevertheless, The fringe He took penalties in a great way to advance, with the Paraguayan goalkeeper Anthony Silva covering several attempts by the Cañoneros; finally, Chivas thrashed Pumas 4-1 to fire them and make them run out of titles this season.

Here the best memes of the repechage:

May 2022: San Luis eliminates Rayados pic.twitter.com/fSzxu1Q0Dy — San Luis eliminated you, SAN LUIS WEEEEEEEEY ?? (@IngRodriguezM) May 8, 2022

— Blue Cross, no!

– Me what?

— Is it the custom ??‍♀️ Striped, no! pic.twitter.com/jZNx9yFUKQ – Simpsonito (@SimpsonitoMX) May 8, 2022

– Goats! Do you see any pigeon?

– Look! There goes one. pic.twitter.com/5D1dLLslIh – MarielaDeSonora (@LeonaMaryela) May 9, 2022

The Rayados vs San Luis pic.twitter.com/m86MWvxvmx — ℍ?ℝ?ℤ (ᑕ♥ᗩ) ??? (@17LEAGUETITLES) May 8, 2022

OLE, OLE OLE… JURAGOD, JURAGOD! Cruz Azul advanced to the league thanks to a HUGE Sebastián Jurado who had a great match and saved two penalties. Posted by juanfootball on Saturday, May 7, 2022

Puebla and Mazatlan will play again, now in a playoff! ?? pic.twitter.com/rjDkBWThre — ?? The FAN ??⚽ ™ (@El_Hincha12) May 2, 2022

SAN LUIS RINGED THE BELL! Rayados equalized in injury time, but they only managed to score one of the four penalties they charged and San Luis got into the Liguilla. Posted by juanfootball on Saturday, May 7, 2022