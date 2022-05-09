This weekend the playoff of the Liga MX Closing Tournament 2022 was held to meet the eight guests at the league that they would join Pachuca, tigers, Atlas Y America.
The first to confirm his presence was Cruz Azul, who beat Necaxa on penalties, who shot them very badly against a Sebastian Jurado that shone in the Aztec; later, Rayados added a failure by being kicked out from penalties by Atlético San Luis in the BBVA.
For Sunday, Puebla was tied 2-2 by MazatlanNevertheless, The fringe He took penalties in a great way to advance, with the Paraguayan goalkeeper Anthony Silva covering several attempts by the Cañoneros; finally, Chivas thrashed Pumas 4-1 to fire them and make them run out of titles this season.
Here the best memes of the repechage:
