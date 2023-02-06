the argentinian coach Jorge Sampaoli made news again in the defeat of his Sevilla 3-0 against Barcelona at the Camp Nou, for the Spanish League, not only because he was two points behind Cádiz, the last team that would lose the category, but because he began to provide indications to those directed in a particular way.
It is that the man born in Casilda, who commanded the Argentine team without much success in the 2018 World Cup in Russia, sent Lucas Ocampos to the field after 66 minutes for the injured Marcos Acuña, with his team losing 1 to 0, along with a piece of paper in which he scored some points to take into account for his other footballersthat they did not understand what he had written.
It was Joan Jordán who put the message to read in front of everyone and he spent several minutes at that, while the rival went up 2-0, then 3-0 and sentenced the game, which aroused criticism (and memes, of course) from users on social networks who were watching the meeting, so we will review the most creative ones below.
Jordi Alba, Gavi and Raphinha scored for Barcelona, which leads the League by eight points ahead of Real Madrid, its immediate rival and classic rival.
#memes #piece #paper #Jorge #Sampaoli #showed #Barcelona
Leave a Reply