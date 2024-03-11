Yesterday the ceremony of the Oscar awards 2024, which celebrated the best films of 2023. While there were a couple of memorable moments, there were also boring, controversial and unremarkable sections. No matter which one we talk about, They all have something in common, since memes were made that made fun of the situation.

As happens every year, the memes did not wait, and during the ceremony we saw a couple of quite funny reactions to the winners, losers, speeches, and all the moments that caught our attention. In this way, you We present the best memes from the 2024 Oscar Awards.

Hayao Miyazaki did not get to claim the Oscar but he sent the Colombian to give the speech 🐺 pic.twitter.com/OIX48YopHL — National University Memes (@nacional_memes) March 10, 2024

The songs from the other films seeing that I'm just Ken had double the time and budget#Oscars2024 pic.twitter.com/3RKkHIwgAA — Maestro Eduardo Said Zaragoza (@SaidToscano_) March 11, 2024

Latin America seeing that the Snow Society did not win the Oscar

pic.twitter.com/ZOP7ycWcz3 — Carlos Buburrón (@CBuburron) March 11, 2024

How elegant Verónica Castro arrived at the Oscars!!! #OscarAwards2024 pic.twitter.com/0hQokc9OI8 — ⚪THE SORROW SHOW⚪ (@TheSorrowShow) March 10, 2024

Need to see them in a staring contest pic.twitter.com/FVLhaTOlYB — Tom Zohar (@TomZohar) March 10, 2024

*my friend just gave the worst presentation in class* I:

pic.twitter.com/im2SQjoB0K — Carlos Buburrón (@CBuburron) March 11, 2024

If you missed the ceremony, don't worry, here we share the list with all the winners of this presentation.

Editor's Note:

This edition of the Oscars was quite simple. Jimmy Kimmel once demonstrates that he only has two jokes for this event, and they're archaic. I hope that in the next edition we see another presenter, who has better charisma, and that he manages to make jokes that are funny.

