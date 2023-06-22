The best memes of the National final vs. Millionaires: between yawns and illusion

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
National vs. millionaires
Jaiver Nieto – THE WEATHER
National vs. millionaires
The 0-0 this Wednesday leaves the series open for the return match on Saturday at El Campín.
Nacional had a hard time at times, but managed, at least, to sustain the 0-0 at home against a Millionaires who had a good first half in the first game of the 2023-I League final.
Now, the final moves to Bogotá, where the second game will be played on Saturday and where the blues will try to resolve the title in their favor, with their fans.
As always, the memes reacted to the first game of the final and, while the green fans showed their disappointment at coach Paulo Autuori’s approach, the blues are excited about a new star.
The best memes of the final between Nacional and Millionaires
These are some of the memes left by this Wednesday’s game.
What a boring and scary game. 2 teams that played not to lose. 0-0 mediocre worthy of this local soccer. Nacional waiting for a “Dorlanazo”, Millionaires is not a big deal either. pic.twitter.com/PRenXD0Y3n
— Arango López de Mesa 🎮⚽ (@zurdoarango) June 22, 2023
