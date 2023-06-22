Thursday, June 22, 2023
The best memes of the National final vs. Millionaires: between yawns and illusion

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 22, 2023
in Sports
0
The best memes of the National final vs. Millionaires: between yawns and illusion

Close


Close

National vs. millionaires

Photo:

Jaiver Nieto – THE WEATHER

National vs. millionaires

The 0-0 this Wednesday leaves the series open for the return match on Saturday at El Campín.

Nacional had a hard time at times, but managed, at least, to sustain the 0-0 at home against a Millionaires who had a good first half in the first game of the 2023-I League final.

Now, the final moves to Bogotá, where the second game will be played on Saturday and where the blues will try to resolve the title in their favor, with their fans.

As always, the memes reacted to the first game of the final and, while the green fans showed their disappointment at coach Paulo Autuori’s approach, the blues are excited about a new star.

The best memes of the final between Nacional and Millionaires

These are some of the memes left by this Wednesday’s game.

SPORTS

More sports news

Recommended

