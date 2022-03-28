This Sunday at Metropolitan Olympic Stadiumthe Mexican team managed to beat its similar Honduras for the minimum of Edson Alvarezon the penultimate day of the CONCACAF Octagonal Final.
Despite the tricolor victory, the Aztec team again left much to be desired in a match that became completely boring, without many emotions and with the team still unable to seal their pass to the Qatar World Cup 2022Unlike Canada and United States.
Here the best memes of the triumph of Mexico:
Don’t forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanish!
For more from Mauricio Gasca, follow him on Twitter as well! @Melocrab!
#memes #Mexican #team #victory #Honduras
Leave a Reply