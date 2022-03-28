Despite the tricolor victory, the Aztec team again left much to be desired in a match that became completely boring, without many emotions and with the team still unable to seal their pass to the Qatar World Cup 2022Unlike Canada and United States.

Here the best memes of the triumph of Mexico:

WE ARE (ALMOST) IN THE WORLD CUP! With a goal by Edson Álvarez, Mexico beat Honduras and secured their direct ticket to… Posted by juanfootball on Sunday, March 27, 2022

COME ON, MEXICO!?? The Mexican National Team in a key match to have the opportunity to get their ticket to Qatar 2022. They will have to win against Honduras to get closer to the goal. ? LIVE: https://t.co/fqFYsVZ77L pic.twitter.com/9znXoh0xTe – RECORD DAILY (@record_mexico) March 27, 2022

With one eye watching the match between Mexico vs. Honduras, with another the United States vs. Panama, and with another the Red Carpet of the #Oscars ???⚽ pic.twitter.com/FMCXJJamkn – The Soccer Addicts Mx (@AdictosMx) March 27, 2022

United States scoring and Mexico cannot score a goal, at the moment only the playoff would be ensuring…? Posted by juanfootball on Sunday, March 27, 2022

While the United States is beating Panama 4-0…? Mexico cannot against Honduras??#WCQ #Qatar2022 pic.twitter.com/PP1SjlBRvo – Now or Never ESPN (@ahoraonuncaespn) March 28, 2022

I in these moments an eye in the #Oscars and the other in the Mexico vs. Honduras match?#Oscar #AcademyAwards pic.twitter.com/BHuDzrDcxp — Jesusalanis12 (@Jesusalanis120) March 28, 2022

Many memories!

This is Bart watching a Mexico – Honduras; Bart with the Mexico – Panama; Here in Jamaica; This is beautiful! It was when he played with Costa Rica. pic.twitter.com/3JBG73cdKL – Simpsonito (@SimpsonitoMX) March 28, 2022

“Tata” Martino watching the Mexico Vs Honduras game at his house. pic.twitter.com/Uxwnu7pUOH — Chatopoulos Sanchez (@carlossteelers) March 27, 2022

Find the differences. pic.twitter.com/CRVahEjkO7 – San Cadilla El Norte (@SancadillaNorte) March 27, 2022

When do you expect your turn at the vaccines? Mexico vs. Honduras pic.twitter.com/jp9JaFcYb1 — Sopitas (@sopitas) March 27, 2022