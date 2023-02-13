Since 1967, shows have been presented at Halftime of the Super Bowl event, after they announced that the hostess this 2023 in the NFL championship between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, would be in charge of Rihannaher millions of fans had high expectations, and it was so, the singer born on February 20, 1988 in Saint Michael Parish, Barbados, gave the best show anyone could imagine, interpreting her melodies on top of a platform while pregnant .

The reactions of Internet users did not wait before the game and Rihanna give a masterful presentation after her pregnancy and 7 years off the stage, that’s why we present you The best Super Bowl LVIII halftime memes.

At halftime of the National Football League sports league, the also businesswoman and designer, Rihanna dazzled the Super Bowl audience, by performing at one of the most prestigious concerts in the United States, the event held this Sunday at the State Farm Stadium in Phoenix, Arizona.

in 13 minutes Rihannashe performed her hits that have catapulted her to fame, she started with ‘Diamonds’, she continued with one of the most anticipated songs, ‘Umbrella’, she performed ‘All of the lights’, ‘Rude Boy’, ‘Work’, ‘Where have you been’, as dancers dressed in white follow her and she is elevated on a platform in a red costume.

What caught the attention of Internet users was that Rihanna, being in the middle of the field, on the raised platform, showed off her pregnant belly, her iconic return, but also released the memes historic confrontation between two brothers.

Internet users did not miss the opportunity to see the most prestigious show in the United States, to spread the best memes through social networks, thus taking out their creativity by watching the important game, with a phenomenal halftime show.