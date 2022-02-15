After the scandalous classic between the Argentine National Team and Brazil for the South American Qualifiers, the FIFA Disciplinary Committee delivered the ruling with a resolution that directly affects the Albiceleste.
President Claudius Chiqui Tapia wrote on his networks that he will be appealed and the lawyer Andrés Urich expressed concern because “it was not what was expected.” Meanwhile, they evaluate steps to follow to twist the decision of the entity.
– The match will be played again where and when FIFA wishes.
– Emiliano Martínez, Buendía, Cristian Romero and Giovani Lo Celso are suspended for a period of two dates
– The Brazilian Football Association must pay 550,000 Swiss francs for infractions related to order and security.
– Argentina, for its part, must pay 200,000 Swiss francs for failing to comply with its obligations in terms of order and security, preparation and participation in the match
“The Argentine Football Association informs that in relation to the ruling notified by the FIFA Disciplinary Commission on the date of the date, regarding the suspended match with Brazil in the framework of the Qatar 2022 World Cup Qualifiers, it has requested the legal grounds of the decision in order to present the corresponding appeal in a timely manner. The AFA, as it has been doing since the beginning of this management, will defend the institution, as well as its soccer players, understanding that the communicated decision is not adjusted to the events that occurred and the right invoked.”
– AFA on FIFA ruling
Even so, and in the midst of both back and forth of rulings and appeals, social networks always have time for humor.
