Total shame in the round of 16 draw Champions from this morning. UEFA has been ridiculed once again and lsocial networks have not taken anything to echo it, through countless memes:
Of course, many remembered the Super League. The role of UEFA today can put more than one in favor of this competition that has been ‘eradicated’ for dubious reasons.
The Barcelona will not be in the draw, although some may remember that Benfica, the first rival of their eternal rival, it was who led them to the Europa League. Let’s see what that second holds lottery
The problem of all this came in a confusion between the balls of the United and from Liverpool. The reds were at the time the Atlético de Madrid instead of the red devils. A global and absolute disaster.
It was evident that the rain of memes that was coming was going to be historical. Anyone could have deduced that, though The Clinic was the fastest to ‘screw it up’
There has been much ingenious that has pulled conventional humor
Own Rodrygo, Real Madrid player, made fun of UEFA with the image of the VAR after having published in their networks that Benfica was the rival of the whites
