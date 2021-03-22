This Sunday, Boca Juniors lost 2-1 to Talleres in La Bombonera for the sixth round of the Professional League Cup. Not only the result and the collective performance were bad news for Miguel Ángel Russo, but it was also a strong cross between Frank Fabra and Carlos Izquierdoz.

At 25 minutes into the first half, when Xeneize was 1-0 down on the scoreboard and had great complications to contain the attacks of the Cordoba team, Cali angrily demanded the Colombian right-back to help him mark Diego Valoyes, a of the great figures of the rival.

It was then that Fabra reacted in the worst way: he slapped his partner, who decided to leave the place so as not to make the situation worse.

Already in the second half, Boca reached the equalizer with a goal against Michael Santos, although the T won it after 48 minutes thanks to Valoyes. Immediately, social networks exploded with memes for the agonizing defeat of Xeneize and, especially, for the violent crossing between Fabra and Izquierdoz.

