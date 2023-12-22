Friday, December 22, 2023, 4:00 p.m.



| Updated 5:42 p.m.

Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

Like every December 22, the Royal Theater of Madrid has been decked out to host one of the most important events of the year, the Extraordinary Draw of the Christmas Lottery. A day in which one of the most widespread feelings throughout Spain is excitement, but also nerves. And it is that from 9 in the morning, when the drums begin to spin, and until the 10 tables on which the balls rest are completed, there are many who fantasize that the number printed on their tenth is the one that the children of San Ildefonso. In LA VERDAD you can check if your number has been approved on the LA VERDAD website.

At 1:17 p.m. this Friday, the grand prize that all the players crave came out, the 'latest' Gordo in history, which went to 88008. Without a doubt, one of the great protagonists of this day are the stories that exist behind each lucky tenth, but as happens with almost every significant event in this country, social networks have echoed this draw. Many of those who play are aware of how difficult it is to be one of the winners and resort to humor, which is why X – previously Twitter – has been filled with memes related to the Christmas raffle.

The best memes



The probability of winning the jackpot, the second or the third prize is one in 100,000 numbers, which are the total number available. That is, 0.001%. And despite not having been awarded and realizing that they will not pocket the large amounts they had dreamed of, some still hope to at least receive a refund. @ignacioperss uploaded a video to his account along with which he wrote: “My humble reaction if I get the refund.”

When searching for memes on social networks, it is impossible that there is not a 'Paquita Salas' situation that does not adapt to real life. In the video shared by @rurupalmer you can see Yolanda Ramos playing her character along with the text “Me calling my friend, who has received a refund.”

Once the draw is over, it is time to check if they have at least been awarded the pedrea, that typical “thousand euros” that constantly resonates between the walls of this emblematic building. @alexsinos has shared a 'post' with the situation in which many people will probably find themselves: checking glued to the computer screen if they have a pinch. “Verifying that I have received zero euros.”

El Gordo has showered the Region of Murcia with millions. Murcia, Molina de Segura, Alcantarilla, Fuente Álamo, Mazarrón, Bullas and San Pedro del Pinatar have been the towns where they have uncorked the champagne to celebrate that they have been awarded the prize dreamed of by all mortals. However, there are also those who settle for a fifth, and not exactly the prizes. The 'Murcia Notifications' account published a tweet with a photo of a bottle of Estrella de Levante beer along with the text “I got a fifth.”

Before the draw, many begin to speculate in their heads about what they are going to do if they manage to win any of the prizes. From buying a house, 'covering holes', taking a trip… However, this year, with the increase in prices of some products, there are those who have thought about filling the pantry with bottles of oil. “If I win the #LoteriadeChristmas2023 I won't say anything, but there will be signs,” wrote @joseparnaso along with a photograph of a shopping cart with two bottles of this liquid gold.

If it is already a 'bad' that you don't get any of the prizes, seeing that the reason why you haven't done so is because of a single number must be heartbreaking. But there are some who decide to take that coincidence with humor. “A little tipex and collect it,” wrote @rxlbntz, showing his tenth, which had the same combination as one of the fifth prizes, but with the difference that the winner ends in 3 and his in 8.

A good way to 'get over' the fact that you have not been awarded any of the great prizes. Now it's time to wait and be on the lookout in case the Goddess Fortune happens to smile at those who haven't been so lucky in the past. Child's draw.