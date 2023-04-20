Welcome to the world of memes, where laughter and humor mix with the passion for soccer. The Champions League quarterfinal day left us great moments that were immortalized in the form of memes, which quickly went viral on social media.
One of the most successful teams in Champions League history is Real Madrid, who have managed to reach the semifinals in 11 of the last 13 editions of the tournament. However, despite their record, this season the merengue team has not had an easy path. In the quarterfinals, they faced Chelsea, a heavyweight rival that made things difficult for them. But as always, Real Madrid prevailed and advanced to the semifinals, leaving endless memes along the way.
On the other hand, it was also a difficult night for the Chelsea winger, Marc Cucurella, who had a bad game in his team’s defeat against the Merengue team. His performance did not go unnoticed by fans, who quickly dedicated memes to him on social networks.
We cannot fail to mention the luck that Real Madrid has had in European matches. Throughout its history, the merengue team has had moments of glory, but it has also gone through difficult situations. However, this season they have shown once again that luck is smiling on them in Europe, and the memes did not wait.
In addition, another of the issues that captured the attention of the fans in the Champions League quarterfinal day was the bad elimination of Bayern’s French defender, Dayot Upamecano. The player was not in his best form and made several errors that cost his team goals in the loss against City (double error in the first leg and other rude mistakes in tonight’s game). The memes did not take long to appear, and Upamecano became one of the stars of the night, although not exactly for the reasons he would have wanted.
