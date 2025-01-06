One more year, the Golden Globes awards season starts in the North American industry. This morning, the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills (Los Angeles) dresses up to recognize the best films and series of recent months at the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) awards.

The comedian Nikki Glaser acts as master of ceremonies in a celebration in which the best of the small and big screen come together. Emilia Perez is the favorite in the film categories with 10 nominations, followed by The Brutalist (7), Conclave (6), Anora (5) and The substance (5). The series section is more distributed, although The Bear takes the lead with 5 nominations.

In parallel, the Golden Globes once again monopolize the conversation on networks. Jocular reactions, jokes, a lot of jokes… Once again, the funniest occurrences of users do not disappoint. We compile the most viral memes and comments from the gala.

The ‘others’ Timothée Chalamet and Glen Powell

During the last few months, a new trend has been established: the contests of doubles for Hollywood actors. Timothée Chalamet and Glen Powell have been two of the performers who not only have a ‘doppelgänger’, but have also attended the contest to meet him. Well, now his doubles, Miles Mitchell and Maxwell Braunstein, have monopolized the spotlight at the Golden Globes.

“I don’t think I can stop seeing this,” this user joked about the image in which the protagonists pose with the signs that identify them as the doubles.

As soon as he stepped on the carpet, Powell, nominated for best comedy actor for hitman, He met Braunstein and hugged him profusely. The actor, who attended the gala accompanied by his parents, introduced his mother to his double.

Jeremy Strong obsesses with his look

The brand new winner of the Golden Globe for best actor in a drama series in 2022 (for Succession), this year nominated for best supporting actor in film for The Apprentice, She has triumphed just by stepping on the red carpet and leaving everyone with their mouths open thanks to her risky green outfit, including a hat.

“I don’t think Jeremy Strong is a method actor. He’s just Kendall [su personaje en Succession]”.

“There’s no way Jeremy Strong wouldn’t ‘serve pussy’ on a red carpet.”

Selena Gomez, the great protagonist

Not even Strong’s hat has been able to with Selena Gomez, the most anticipated by users and nominated for best supporting actress in film for Emilia Perez. Your most talked about moment on the carpet? His meeting with Salma Hayek, one of the night’s presenters.

Wink to ‘The Substance’

Demi Moore and Margaret Qualley, the actresses of The substance, have taken the stage to present the Golden Globe for best actor in a drama series and have taken the opportunity to simulate a discussion that their characters would have had in Coralie Fargeat’s film (remember that they shared a body).

“What are you doing here? It’s my week. You have to respect the balance.”

[ACTUALIZANDO]

