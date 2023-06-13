After what was the suspension of the match with Defensa y Justicia due to the death of a fan at the Monumental Stadium, River Plate quickly changed its mind and faced an essential commitment for its future in the Copa Libertadores, and took it forward with a great triumph by 2-0 against Fluminense, to place second in the group with a date to go.
Returning to the Argentine Soccer Professional League, Martín Demichelis’ “Millionaire” needed a victory against Banfield to continue taking off at the top, and he did it with authority: it was 4-1, with a double by Lucas Beltrán, one by Pablo Solari and the rest of Salomón Rondón.
Milton Giménez, meanwhile, discounted a penalty for El Taladro after a handball from Robert Rojas in the area, but he was only in the game for a few minutes, in which he was close to equalizing the match: then it was all from the visiting team, which imposed conditions from the beginning and that showed both individual and collective superiority, in addition to not needing many goal plays to be able to turn opportunities into conquests.
Next, we will review the best memes that the cold night has left in Banfield: from the talent and effectiveness of Lucas Beltrán, through the good performances of other footballers, to highlighting the capacity of the entire squad led by Martín Demichelis, nicknamed the “Michoneta”, to be able to continue as the only pointer in the championship and showing off at times against an inferior rival, yes, but one of those that is always difficult to beat. Come on.
