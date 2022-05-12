River lost to Tigre and was eliminated in the quarterfinals of the Professional League Cup. The Millionaire had started the competition as the top candidate to keep the title and did not meet the expectations generated.
Social networks did not forgive Marcelo Gallardo’s team and there were many memes to make fun of the defeat. There was special attention to Paulo Diaz, who was responsible for the goal that gave the Matador victory.
It was also remembered when it was said that River was a great team and journalists’ statements were revived affirming that he was not going to have a rival in Argentine soccer. The returns were disappointing and there were many players who did not measure up.
As it was expected, there were many messages about Mouthwho qualified for the semifinals a day earlier. The crisis seemed to be in Sebastián Battaglia’s team, but he is ending the semester in a better way.
Throughout the game, River requested several penalties, but they were not charged by Espinoza. That served to make them appear more charged, since The Millionaire is accused of being habitually benefited by the referees.
The performances of the Tigre players were highlighted and it was recalled that many of them had a past at Xeneize. Don’t miss the humor!
#memes #Rivers #elimination #Professional #League #Cup
Leave a Reply