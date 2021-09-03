This Thursday started the road of the Mexican team at Octagonal Final of CONCACAF, heading to Qatar World Cup 2020, and did so with a 2-1 victory over his similar Jamaica.
Despite his clear dominance, The Tricolor was unable to harm the Reggae-Boyz in the first half, but in the second period Alexis vega put the advantage, however, after a clear failure of Roberto Alvarado in front of the arch, Shamar nicholson matched the board. Almost at the end Henry Martin sealed the 2-1 in favor of the locals.
Here are the best memes left by the meeting:
