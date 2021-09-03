Despite his clear dominance, The Tricolor was unable to harm the Reggae-Boyz in the first half, but in the second period Alexis vega put the advantage, however, after a clear failure of Roberto Alvarado in front of the arch, Shamar nicholson matched the board. Almost at the end Henry Martin sealed the 2-1 in favor of the locals.

Here are the best memes left by the meeting:

Status: Suffering Against Jamaica pic.twitter.com/Wy0FSYSKjL – Thunder Mexico ?? (@ThunderMex) September 3, 2021

JAMAICA DRAWN! After the terrifying failure of Alvarado, Shamar Nicholson equalized the game to ‘pass’ by Sánchez. #FootballInTusHands Mexico ?? 1-1 ?? Jamaica pic.twitter.com/1YUVSP9PhX – Andre Marín (@andremarinpuig) September 3, 2021

Jorge Sánchez in LigaMX / Jorge Sánchez in the all-star game #AllStarGame pic.twitter.com/VhV8341vJJ – Pineapple boy? (@Kevincion_) August 26, 2021

Two good centers of Jorge Sánchez pic.twitter.com/KUHE5gI9UR – EVIL DR. BACON (@ _adrianczino12) September 3, 2021

All of Mexico watching how Alvarado, Funes Mori and Jorge Sánchez play: pic.twitter.com/jsX05Dapxj – Your Favorite Ex (@TuExdeVerdad) September 3, 2021

Now all of Mexico knows what it is to make courage with Jorge Sánchez pic.twitter.com/mmIzrBanzN – Johnny K.? (@ LostAndDamned28) September 3, 2021

Alexis Vega leaves and Henry Martin enters pic.twitter.com/GnMIVadJG3 – Updates mexas! ¡(@Updatesmexasres) September 3, 2021

What was missing after the ridicule of Mexico in front of the framework failing childishly …

Jamaica’s goal and the game was tied. pic.twitter.com/8mU0neCLUl – The Expelled (@losexpulsados) September 3, 2021

# Qatar2022

Today Mexico vs Jamaica plays … pic.twitter.com/lI8tfomQzD – Doing Field and Soccer Little Simpson (@hazando_cancha) September 2, 2021

The Mexican team won ?? ⚽ with a goal from Alexis Vega and Henry Martin and Ochoa in the goal @miseleccionmx @HenryMartinM @ yosoy8a pic.twitter.com/DoCvQBMbww – Cinthya ?? ||| Loki (@Cinthyaxliam) September 3, 2021

The whole country angry because Jorge Sánchez shitted it Those of America: pic.twitter.com/6BfouRUycI – KingoPOOL (@MrDonPOOL) September 3, 2021

Summary of the first half of Funes Mori in Mexico vs Jamaica: pic.twitter.com/xO1ucfM32i – Oscar Gs (@ oscargs97) September 3, 2021

… and meanwhile in the magical world of Hugo Sánchez. “Yon de Luisa, I’m ready, I’m trained and prepared to lead the National Team, I’m Mexican and I know how to motivate the players, you know where to find me, I’ll wait for you here.” pic.twitter.com/mWWzKw0eiL – The Expelled (@losexpulsados) September 3, 2021