The Argentine team led by Lionel Scaloni defeated the Netherlands on penalties, after 2-2 in 120 minutes, for the quarterfinals of the Qatar 2022 World Cup, and entered the semifinals where they will face Croatia, which they eliminated in the same way to Brazil, the top candidate.
In a game that was highly controversial due to the very weak refereeing of the Spanish Lahoz, who allowed kicks, charged unusual infractions and encouraged players to fight among themselves, the definition from the penalty spot kicks led to endless disputes between the teams , which peaked while Lionel Messi was giving an interview with TyC Sports.
“What are you looking at, fool?” The Rosario star interrupted the journalist Gastón Edul, who was trying to calm him down. Since the image did not reach the addressee of the sentence, it was the press worker himself who clarified who it was addressed to: Wout Weghorstthe Dutch lungo striker who scored both goals for his team, forcing extra time and penalties.
The captain’s reaction was due to a series of provocations suffered during the fierce clash for the World Cup quarterfinals. “We have a pending account with Argentina because of what happened two World Cups ago”, the coach of the Netherlands had even argued before the clash. We review the best memes.
