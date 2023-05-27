For the third and last date of Group A of the Under 20 World Cup that takes place in the Argentine Republic, the local team led by Javier Mascherano he won, thrashed and liked his counterpart from New Zealand: it was 5 to 0, with goals from Maestro Puch, Infantino, Luka Romero, Brian Aguirre from a penalty and Alejo Véliz.
Although he was already classified to the next instance before playing this match, the commitment played at the Bicentennial of San Juan helped those of “Jefecito” to continue establishing themselves in search of playing the grand final, which will be on June 11 in the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium in La Plata.
Undoubtedly, the most impressive moment of the day occurred at minute 35, when Luka Romero started from behind midfield and, just as Diego Armando Maradona did or as Lionel Andrés Messi continues to do, he began to face and leave rivals on the road. , to then hang it from an angle and make those present in the stadium and all the public who followed it on TV delirious.
It was precisely the users who decided to flood the social networks with reactions and memes, especially on the Twitter social network, where they mocked the Mexicans, since Luka decided to play for Argentina despite being born in that country, and where he was not. Comparisons with the two greatest Argentine players in the history of this sport were missing. We review the highlights below.
#memes #Luka #Romeros #Maradonean #goal #Argentine #team #mockery #Mexico
Leave a Reply