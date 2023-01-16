Last Sunday the Mexican goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa He suffered what up to now has been the worst defeat in his professional career, when his team, Salernitana, fell scandalously 8-2 against Atalanta.
Although it is true that Ochoa did the same, since he saved a penalty and prevented the rout from increasing, being a historic and global rout, the memes on social networks did not wait.
Here are the best memes about the defeat of Ochoa.
There were some who defended Guillermo Ochoa, stressing that he does not play alone and that it is not entirely his responsibility.
And it is that in the first half Ochoa had already eaten 5 goals.
Others attacked the defenders of Guillermo Ochoa.
The guy from 8.
Goal rain.
With this new win in his career, Guillermo Ochoa He added the worst mark in his history, the last two had been the one suffered with the Mexican team against Chile 7-0, and against Atlético de Madrid 7-1, this time when he was a Granada footballer.
And everything seems to indicate that this will be a difficult week for Paco Memo, since on Saturday they will face the general leader of the competition, Napoli, where they will meet again with their compatriot Hirving Lozano.
