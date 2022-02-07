Barcelona and Atlético de Madrid faced each other on matchday 23 of La Liga for a Champions League spot. If Atlético won, they would be four points behind Barsa, leaving them still in the Europa League. If Barcelona won, they would get the Champions position and get two points ahead of them.
The new signings of Barcelona paid off and made their team win with solvency despite starting losing thanks to the defensive fragility of Cholo Simeone’s team. Carrasco went ahead on the scoreboard, but at the minute Jordi Alba took a shot from under his sleeve to put her in the top corner and make Oblak’s stretch impossible. There the Camp Nou began to be a feast. Gavi, Araujo and Dani Alves put the next three goals on the scoreboard. To finish, the former’s law took effect, Luis Suárez ended up marking his former team to close the gap.
Memes on social networks have not been long in coming. The Dani Alves show, Adama destroying Mario Hermoso constantly, impossible to stop the new signing of the culé team. Dembélé on the bench throwing his hands to his head every time Traoré touched the ball. Mateu Alemany’s management, Atlético’s problems behind…
#memes #Barcelonas #victory #Atlético #Madrid
