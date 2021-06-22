The Argentine team, led by Lionel Scaloni, beat Paraguay 1-0 for the third date of the 2021 Copa América in Brazil with a goal from Alejandro “Papu” Gómez at 9 minutes into the game and qualified for the quarterfinals of the contest, since the last of Group A Bolivia cannot reach it.
Although the Argentine team was far from shining and also suffered more than necessary for not having liquidated it earlier, it ended up getting another victory by the minimum and, after being free on the fourth day, it will close its participation in the groups with the tranquility of know that he will be in the quarters regardless of any result.
Next, we will review the best memes that users shared on social networks during the confrontation at the Mané Garrincha in Brasilia: from the ‘teasing’ about the short stature of “Papu” Gómez compared to his peers, passing through the “Baila like Papu “after the early goal of the Sevilla footballer himself, going through many comments about Scaloni and also about the fact of not being able to settle the matches before, the main debt that the national team has. What is your favorite?
