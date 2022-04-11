In the absence of the meeting between Pachuca Y Xolos in it Hidalgo StadiumDay 13 of the Closing 2022 played all their duels, leaving Tigres as the leader, after beating Querétaro by the minimum of the Venezuelan Yeferson Soteldoeven though he was left with nine men, in the return of football to Corregidora Stadium.
On the other hand, the champion Atlas beat Necaxa 2-0, Pumas came from behind to equal Puebla 2-2 in the Cuauhtemoc StadiumCruz Azul avoided his fall against Mazatlan by getting 1-1 and Chivas still hasn’t returned to victory because Toluca equalized them at the last minute, in a duel played in the Hell.
Likewise, Atlético San Luis surprised a León 2-0 that did not end up getting up, Rayados beat Santos Laguna 1-0 with the premiere of louis romo as a scorer and America thrashed the Bravos de Juárez 3-0 in the Aztec stadium to place themselves in playoff positions, despite their lousy start.
Here are the best memes left by Date 14 of Liga MX:
