The arrest of Ismael ‘El Mayo’ Zambada, along with the son of the ‘Chapo’ of Sinaloa, Joaquin Guzman Lopez in El Paso, Texas, this Thursday, June 25, as well as the alleged release of Ovidio Guzman, another of Guzmán Loera’s sons, became a trending topic on social media, as there are still questions to be answered.

While some hope that drug traffickers will face justice alongside Joaquín El Chapo Guzmán, who is in a maximum security prison in the US, there are also those who still prefer not to worry about this issue and They prefer to make memes about the arrest of the co-founder of the Sinaloa Cartel, ‘El Mayo’ Zambada.

Ismael Mario Zambada García, born on January 1, 1948 in Álamo, Culiacán, at 76 years old had never been in jail, so given his long history in drug trafficking, There was a $15 million reward for anyone who could provide information about him so he could be captured.

Thus, the fall of the capo has caused Mexicans to start spreading good memes to relax society a little, who is waiting for updates from “Los Chapitos”; as well as the release of “El Ratón”, since he would have been released from pressure a couple of days ago and It was not made known until this afternoon when ‘El Mayo’ and Joaquín Guzmán López were arrested.

In light of this, we present to you the best memes in which Mexicans show that although the fall of drug traffickers is world news, they always show their creativity and ingenuity.