After having won the World Cup in Qatar 2022 in a historic final against France, which meant the third star in history, the Argentine National Team appeared on the FIFA Date in March against Curaçao and Panama in matches that served as celebrations with the fans after the chaotic celebrations around the end of December.
The AFA had determined that the next matches of those led by Lionel Scaloni and led by Lionel Messi will be played in Asian territory and will be against Australia and Indonesia. In the first match, the “Albiceleste” team beat the Australians 2-0, with goals from the best player in the world and from Germán Pezzella.
The former Barcelona and PSG player, who guided the team to lift the World Cup in Qatar 2022, made it 1-0 with a spectacular left-footed finish, but it was not a simple goal in his unforgettable career, but with that conquest he reached an impressive recordwhich marks a bit what Rosario is.
In addition to being the fastest goal in his entire career, among the 807 he scored between the national team, FC Barcelona and PSG, inflating the net at minute 1 and 19 seconds, Messi has completed the box of having scored in EVERY minute of a game: Yes, the “10” has already scored at least one goal in all the minutes that a game has, a really surprising fact that hardly has many precedents.
Already in the complement, at 68 minutes of play, it was 2-0 with a goal from the admitted defender, who stuck his head in after a good cross from Rodrigo De Paul. We review the memes and reactions of the fans, in the match that had the debut of Alejandro Garnacho with this shirt.
