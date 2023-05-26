For the fourth date of Group D of the Copa Libertadores de América 2023, River Plate faced Sporting Cristal in Peru with the imperative need to win or at least add, since by goal difference they were in last place in the standings led by Fluminense of Brazil.
The “Millionaire” by Martín Demichelis they barely tied 1-1 and thus complicates their qualification to the round of 16 of the competition: At the National Stadium in Lima and with the refereeing of Cristian Garay, the Argentine team could not take the three points, and had a hard time since they could have lost it.
It began losing, when 63 minutes into the game Yoshimar Yotún took advantage of a new mistake by world champion goalkeeper Franco Armani and sent it to save, but with six to go, and a while after Miguel Borja missed the chance to equalizing the game with his penalty shot, the one who could tie it was Rodrigo Aliendro, the former man of Colón de Santa Fe.
As expected, the memes and reactions on the social network Twitter were not long in coming. Franco Armani’s lazy reaction in the goal, the “savior” Aliendro and the missed penalty Borja were the topics most commented on by fans, in addition to the “new obsession” called Copa SudamericanaIt was the axis of ridicule since until now River does not occupy a qualifying position for the second most important tournament on the continent, because it is fourth. We review the most salient.
More news about the Copa Libertadores
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st century, ranked
#memes #reactions #Rivers #pale #tie #Peru #Armanis #mistake
Leave a Reply