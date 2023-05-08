The most awaited game by all has just ended: the Superclásico between River and Boca took place on the 15th date of the 2023 Professional League of Argentine soccer, where the “Millionaire” agonizingly won 1-0 with a goal from Miguel Borja, from a penalty, after an offense committed by Darío Herrera de Agustín Sandez About Pablo Solari.
The referee had a difficult and controversial task: he had wristed with the cards to avoid getting second yellow cards but he risked a final penalty in a tie with a game that was fading away, and the Colombian was in charge of catching the ball that was burning and defined the goal, with “Chiquito” Romero going to the opposite side.
It was a very spicy Super because everything looked like it would end 0-0, and the judge’s decision together with Borja’s subsequent conquest sparked a real scandal on the field of play, since Palavecino apparently yelled the goal in their faces. many rival footballers.
Consequently, Herrera decided to expel Centurión, Elías Gómez and Palavecino from the local side; and Merentiel, Valentini and Equi Fernández during the visit. The game was stopped for several minutes due to this brawl, which almost ended with punches.
Next, we will review the best memes and the most outstanding reactions that users shared on the social network Twitter. The fans of the River Plate club, which ended up triumphing, continue to support coach Martín Demichelis and they made it known. We are going to show you the juiciest.
#memes #reactions #Rivers #agonizing #victory #Boca #Superclásico
Leave a Reply