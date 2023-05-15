On the 16th date of the 2023 Professional League of Argentine soccer, Talleres de Córdoba received River in one of the most attractive matches of the day, taking into account that the “Millionaire” came as the leader and that he had a hard stop against the team top scorer in the championship, with a frenetic offensive game.
As expected, it was a great match, and the victory ended up being taken by “Cobija” Gandolfi’s outfit: it was 2 to 1, with a double from Rodrigo Garro, the great figure of the match. Matías Suárez, former Belgrano, entered from the substitutes’ bench and discounted for the River Plate team, but it was not enough.
El Millo achieved the discount at 33 of the complement, with a crossed center from the right of Milton Casco that Suárez headed to the left of Herrera to leave Demichelis’s men in the game. Later, the visit tried but found a Talleres ready to drop everything in order to avoid equality, especially from the defensive claw of Lucas Suárez. In the last one, he was lucky: Miguel Borja’s header for the goal hit Enzo Pérez.
Next, we will review the best memes and the most outstanding reactions that users shared on the social network Twitter. The fans of the River Plate club, which ended up being defeated, criticized the coach Martín Demichelis, and took it out on some footballers. We are going to show you the juiciest.
